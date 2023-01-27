Read full article on original website
KEYC
MSU football welcomes new recruiting class
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -It’s National Signing Day, and we finally have our first look at the future of the Minnesota State football team which adds 28 to the program. Some highlights from this year’s class include 11 Minnesota recruits. A couple of area standouts headline the group after Chatfield star Sam Backer and Blue Earth Area’s standout Ashton Lloyd chose the purple and gold for their collegiate careers.
KEYC
Prep Athlete: Kiewiet leading the Scarlets as regular season winds down
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - When you watch the Mankato West girls basketball team play, guard Teresa Kiewiet is the player that stands out. The senior is averaging 17 points, six rebounds, three assists and 1.5 steals per game. Head coach Julia Battern does not take having a player like her for granted.
KEYC
No. 10 LCWM wins over Mankato Loyola
LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Knights girls’ basketball team improves to 19-1 on the season with an 83-26 win over Mankato Loyola on Tuesday. The Knights host Cleveland Thursday.
KEYC
A big bucket list item crossed off and a big win for a Mankato woman on Wheel of Fortune tonight!
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kelsey Mead took home $6,000 on tonight’s episode, telling Pat Sajak she had an awesome time!. On Mead’s Facebook post, she said that while growing up, she fell in love with watching Wheel of Fortune with her grandma, hoping one day to try out and be a contestant. Her grandma passed away last spring, so she submitted that audition! And tonight: her dreams came true! Congrats Kelsey!
KEYC
Getting physical: the power of PT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Its something that many people have already had to do, or if you haven’t you likely will have to do at some point in life: go to Physical Therapy (PT). Physical therapists can have a profound effect on people’s lives. To talk more about the profession, its benefits, and some quick and healthful tips for for everyday life, Alissa Boben and Chloe Tuma, with ActivePT in Mankato and North Mankato, visited the Kato Living studio.
KEYC
St. Peter and Cleveland annual jazz concert welcomes special guest, Adrian Barnett
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - New Richland native, Adrian Barnett, is a professional musician based in Nashville. Monday morning, Barnett spent a few hours sharing his experience as a musician with St. Peter students. “I started having the opportunity to do this with younger students. I can’t pass that up to...
KEYC
While mourners gather for Tyre Nichols' funeral in Memphis today, people gathered in New Ulm for a protest.
More bitter cold is on the way, but we will warm quickly with highs back in the 30s by the weekend. 3 suspects arrested in connection to juvenile overdoses. Patrick Orerigho Isiakpere Jr., 31, Damarcus Deontay Holloway, 26, and Tia Reenee Schwichtenberg, 35, were all charged. KEYC News Now This...
KEYC
The Reporter wins 16 Minnesota Newspaper Association Awards
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University Mankato’s newspaper took home some hardware at this year’s Better Newspaper Contest. The Reporter took home sixteen awards from the Minnesota Newspaper Association. Editor-in-Chief Julia Lin won an award in the professional local division. Despite the university not having a journalism...
KEYC
Theaters around Mankato are preparing for a busy spring season
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato is shaping up to have a busy winter and spring performing arts season. Mankato Playhouse is just two weeks away from their production of Steven Sondheim’s “Assassins”, and held auditions for their Broadway Teens show on Sunday and Monday of this week, and says that their tendency to sell out shows is indicative of the community’s overwhelming support for the performing arts.
KEYC
Durenberger, former US senator from Minnesota, dies at 88
Water main break closes portion of Riverfront Dr. The City of Mankato said the road between Lime and Ruth streets is expected to reopen later today, weather permitting. KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 1-31-2023 - clipped version. Updated: 13 hours ago. Bitter temperatures will stick around for a...
KEYC
A St. James man uses his talent for weaving to keep plastic out of our water systems
While mourners gather for Tyre Nichols' funeral in Memphis today, people gathered in New Ulm for a protest. Prep Athlete: Kiewiet leading the Scarlets as regular season winds down. More bitter cold is on the way, but we will warm quickly with highs back in the 30s by the weekend.
KEYC
A portion of Riverfront Drive will remain closed until Thursday morning
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A stretch of Riverfront Drive in Mankato is closed until Thursday morning due to a water main break this morning. Crews brought in excavators, skid loaders and water pumps to clear the flooded scene around 9:30 Tuesday morning. The city of Mankato had said the road...
KEYC
Mankato Riverblenders live
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Riverblenders Barbershop Chorus provides musical family entertainment for Mankato area residents. Family fun, entertainment for all ages, and music with the best in barbershop harmony is a guarantee. Summer church sing-outs, Singing Valentines, an Annual show, as well as family events are part of...
KEYC
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Monday Weather
A former New Ulm police investigator, Eric Gramentz, 43, is expected to plead guilty today to three counts of criminal sexual conduct. KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 1-30-2023 - clipped version. Updated: 18 hours ago. Dangerously cold wind chills stick around today leading to a morning wind chill...
KEYC
Earlier this month, the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs received a generous donation
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After raising money through charitable gambling, the Charles McLaughlin VFW Post 906 in Hutchinson collected about $100,000 to help veterans in the region. After a full year of collecting donations, more than $80,000 was sent to the MDVA for eight different state veteran houses. “That’s the...
KEYC
City of Springfield: Water Service Freeze Warning in effect
SPRINGFIELD, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Springfield is warning residents of possible freezing water,. Due to the depth of the frost in the ground, water services may start freezing, As a result, the City of Springfield has issued an advisory to all of its utility customers. Water customers are...
KEYC
Mapleton residents weigh in on the future of the former Mapleton school building
MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) - On Tuesday, the Maple River Schools’ auditorium filled with Mapleton residents, all ready to talk about what to do with the former Mapleton school building. During the open forum, many ideas bounced among attendees on how to utilize the soon-to-be vacant area and how to...
KEYC
FarmAmerica joins over a dozen schools in winning a 2023 Agricultural Literacy grant
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - When the 2023 winners of the agricultural literacy grants were announced by the state, FarmAmerica stood out as the only non-school winner. “We applied for this grant with ‘ag in the classroom’ to cover the transportation costs of bringing those students here because it can often be a really big hindrance for schools to be able to participate in offsite programs,” said Jenny Delaney, FarmAmerica program director.
KEYC
Greater Mankato Growth ambassadors
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Greater Mankato Growth ambassadors had a tour of the new KEYC studio today and explained how they help businesses in out community. Greater Mankato Growth, Inc. exists to support and promote the economic growth and vitality of our members and the regional marketplace, and to intentionally develop the regional center by promoting, supporting and serving as a catalyst for economic development through: business growth and development; talent growth, retention and attraction; regional livability and advocacy of the marketplace.
KEYC
Commissioner Vance Stuehrenberg Selected to Represent MN on the NACo Board of Directors
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Commissioner Vance Stuehrenberg was recently selected to serve as a member of the National Association of Counties (NACo) Board of Directors. NACo unites county officials across the country to advocate county priorities in federal policy making, promote exemplary county polices and practices, nurture leadership skill and expand knowledge networks, optimize county and taxpayer resources and cost savings, and enrich the public’s understanding of county government.
