Boston, MA

whdh.com

Search continues for suspect in deadly Brockton Dollar Tree shooting

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are still searching for a 32-year-old man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting at a Dollar Tree store in Brockton earlier this week. The Plymouth County District Attorney’s office said authorities were seeking Luis Soto on Wednesday. Soto, detectives said, shot two men, killing one at his former workplace on Tuesday afternoon.
BROCKTON, MA
whdh.com

Police searching for suspect in Mattapan assault

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a suspect in connection with a case of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in Mattapan. Police say incident happened around 3 p.m. on January 19 in the area of 1286 Blue Hill Avenue. Anyone with informationis asked to contact police...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston police ask for help in search for missing 12-year-old

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is turning to the public for help as they search for 12-year-old Adrian Nelson Gaines, of Dorchester. He is described as a Black male who is 5 feet tall and 80 pounds with dark hair and brown eyes. Adrian was last seen around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday leaving the Young Achievers Science and Math Pilot School on Outlook Road in Mattapan.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

3 arrested after attack on Red Line passenger, attempted robbery

BOSTON (WHDH) - Three people are facing multiple charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, following an attack on a passenger on the MBTA’s Red Line last week, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office announced. The DA said MBTA Transit Police first received reports of the...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

17-year-old Adrian Isabel charged with murder in Methuen shooting

METHUEN – Seventeen-year-old Adrian Isabel has been charged with murder following a weekend Methuen murder.Isabel allegedly fatally shot 31-year-old Carlos Bello early Sunday morning. He is now charged with murder.The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Haverhill Street.A short time later, police learned a man with a gunshot wound had arrived at Lawrence General Hospital. Bello was identified as the shooting victim, and he later died at the hospital.Isabel turned himself into police on Tuesday."I commend the diligent work of State Police detectives assigned to our office, as well as the Methuen Police, who worked relentlessly to solve this crime," Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker said. "We hope this brings some comfort to Carlos's family and friends."
METHUEN, MA
whdh.com

2 teens arrested in connection with Dorchester stabbing that left 3 students wounded

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two teens have been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Dorchester Monday afternoon that left three students wounded, according to police. Officials say a 15-year old and an 18-year-old are facing multiple counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Both suspects are expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Hourslong standoff at Norwood hotel ends without incident

NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - State troopers, local police officers and a regional SWAT unit responded to what authorities called a “single barricaded subject” at a hotel in Norwood on Tuesday — and after 11 hours, the situation ended without incident. Officials with the Norwood Police Department told...
NORWOOD, MA
whdh.com

Police searching for gunman in Mattapan shooting that left a teenage boy dead

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are searching for a gunman following a daylight shooting in Mattapan on Sunday that left a young man dead. Officers responding to an alert from a Shotspotter sensor near the intersection of Babson and Fremont streets around 11:30 a.m. found the victim dead, police said. Sources tell 7NEWS the victim was a teenage boy.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police: Individual in custody after Dorchester stabbing leaves 3 wounded

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) – Three people were hurt in Dorchester Monday afternoon following a stabbing, according to police. The Boston Police Department said the victims were wounded in the area of Ashmont Street and Dorchester Avenue sometime before 3 p.m. Initially stating two people were injured, officials with the...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

‘Shattering’: Police ID 13-year-old boy fatally shot in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified the 13-year-old boy who was fatally shot in Mattapan on Sunday morning. Officers responding to a reported shot spotter activation in the area of Fremont and Babson streets around 11:30 a.m. found Tyler Lawrence, of Norwood, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston PD: Two people injured in Dorchester stabbing

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - At least two people were hurt in Dorchester Monday afternoon following a stabbing, according to police. The Boston Police Department said two victims were wounded in the area of Ashmont Street and Dorchester Avenue sometime before 3 p.m. Officials with the department said both victims suffered...
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

BREAKING: Shooting Behind Boston Police Headquarters in Roxbury Leaves Man Hospitalized Monday

At approximately 17:00 hours today, Monday, January 30 2023, Boston police officers assigned to District B-2 responded to a call for shots fired in the area of Prentiss Street in Roxbury behind Boston police headquarters. As officers were responding to the scene Boston Police operations began receiving additional 911 calls reporting that a man had been shot at that location.
BOSTON, MA

