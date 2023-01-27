ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eden, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wfmynews2.com

Body found at Ledford Middle School

The body was found near the backdoors at the school, according to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office. Ledford Middle School was closed for the day.
FOX8 News

Juvenile airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after Reidsville crash at Freeway Drive, Ashcroft Drive involving 4 Rockingham County students, police say

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple people were injured in a crash in Reidsville on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Reidsville Police Department. The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. at Freeway Drive and Ashcroft Drive and involved two vehicles. Four juveniles in a passenger car and the driver of a pickup truck were injured. One of […]
REIDSVILLE, NC
wfmynews2.com

Man dead after parking lot shooting in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is dead after being shot in a parking lot on the 1800 block of Geneva Road in Winston-Salem, police say. Winston-Salem police responded to the shooting on the 1000 block of Geneva Road just after 10 p.m. Monday. Officers found Demetrius Alexander Williams, 35,...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

A busy road in Greensboro is closed after crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said a crash damaged utility poles and caused a power outage at the intersection of West Gate City Boulevard and Patterson Street. All westbound lanes of West Gate City Boulevard are closed at Patterson Street. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
GREENSBORO, NC
CBS 17

Juvenile dies at King rodeo event: Stokes County EMS

KING, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile died during a rodeo event in King on Saturday, according to Stokes County EMS. At around 8:24 p.m. on Saturday, EMS got a call about a cardiac arrest at a Rafter K Rodeo Company, LLC bull riding event on 446 South Main Street. Two EMTs, who were contracted by […]
KING, NC

