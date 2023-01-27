Read full article on original website
wfmynews2.com
Bull riding death: Friends remember Denim Bradshaw
People who knew 14-year-old Denim Bradshaw share their memories of him. The teen bull rider died when he was bucked off during a rodeo in Stokes County.
wfmynews2.com
Guilford County DSS moves foster children into office building
Guilford County DSS doesn’t have enough beds for kids with higher-level needs. Some teens had to temporarily move into an office building.
wfmynews2.com
Body found at Ledford Middle School
The body was found near the backdoors at the school, according to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office. Ledford Middle School was closed for the day.
WXII 12
'This is a living nightmare:' Father of 8-year-old shot while sleeping in Greensboro home shares daughter's condition
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Michael Hinton says his daughter was just sleeping in her bed on Autumn drive when someone fired a gun outside the home, hitting 8-year-old Aacuria Hinton. Michael says it’s a call he never thought he’d get. “My heart jumped to my chest. It was...
Young bull rider dies in Stokes County rodeo accident
KING, N.C. — A child is dead after participating in a rodeo in Stokes County Saturday. Amanda Paquette was at the Rafter K Rodeo last night watching her son compete. While she was there, she says she saw the accident unfold. Paquette says the boy dropped into the bullpen...
Juvenile airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after Reidsville crash at Freeway Drive, Ashcroft Drive involving 4 Rockingham County students, police say
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple people were injured in a crash in Reidsville on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Reidsville Police Department. The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. at Freeway Drive and Ashcroft Drive and involved two vehicles. Four juveniles in a passenger car and the driver of a pickup truck were injured. One of […]
wfmynews2.com
Man dead after parking lot shooting in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is dead after being shot in a parking lot on the 1800 block of Geneva Road in Winston-Salem, police say. Winston-Salem police responded to the shooting on the 1000 block of Geneva Road just after 10 p.m. Monday. Officers found Demetrius Alexander Williams, 35,...
Body found on Davidson County middle school campus
A body was found on the campus of Ledford Middle School Wednesday morning. Deputies did not say where the body was found on campus, but confirmed the body is not that of a student. School staff found the body at a door going into the building around 5:55 a.m., according...
wfmynews2.com
Two wrong-way drivers reported on same stretch of Asheboro highway in a week
On Jan. 24, a viewer shared a video of a wrong-way driver on I-73 in Asheboro, thankfully there was no crash. One week later, a 94-year-old man died in a wrong-way c.
wfmynews2.com
Vigil held for 26-year-old killed in Greensboro shooting Saturday
Kalup Maynard was shot on Lynhaven Dr. Jan. 28. He was one of four people killed in Triad shootings over the weekend.
$14 water bill almost cost a Greensboro man his home...and it wasn't even his bill!
GREENSBORO, N.C. — When you move into a new home, the people who used to live there may have left some things behind. Maybe some old furniture or leftover paint. Well, a Greensboro man inherited a water bill that snowballed into a major problem. After weeks of back and...
WYFF4.com
Classes canceled at North Carolina school after body is found outside door, deputies say
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Classes have been canceled Wednesday at a North Carolina middle school after a body was found outside a door leading into the school, authorities say. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The Davidson County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that a call came...
wfmynews2.com
4 people killed in 5 Triad shootings over the weekend
Greensboro and Winston-Salem police are investigating several shootings. City leaders said something needs to change.
A busy road in Greensboro is closed after crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said a crash damaged utility poles and caused a power outage at the intersection of West Gate City Boulevard and Patterson Street. All westbound lanes of West Gate City Boulevard are closed at Patterson Street. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
North Carolina flags fly half-staff in memory of Alamance County tribal elder
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Wednesday, Feb. 1 The order, which came out Tuesday, honors John “Blackfeather” Jeffries, tribal elder and former chairman of the Occaneechi Band of the Saponi Nation. Jefferies died on Jan. 24. The Occaneechi Band […]
This Is North Carolina's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner
Cheapism found the best hole-in-the-wall diners around the country, including this hidden gem in North Carolina.
Juvenile dies at King rodeo event: Stokes County EMS
KING, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile died during a rodeo event in King on Saturday, according to Stokes County EMS. At around 8:24 p.m. on Saturday, EMS got a call about a cardiac arrest at a Rafter K Rodeo Company, LLC bull riding event on 446 South Main Street. Two EMTs, who were contracted by […]
'He was a father' | Vigil held for one of four people killed over the weekend in Triad shootings
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A community is mourning the loss of a Greensboro man. Candles lit the faces of those young and old grieving the loss of Kalup Maynard. "I know he'd want everybody to be strong," said Tenia Spencer-Maynard Kalup's sister. Long live KK glowed in the grassy area...
Body found on Ledford Middle School property in Thomasville; school closed for the day
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A body was reportedly found on the property of Ledford Middle School in Thomasville, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office got the call just after 6 a.m. Wednesday. The sheriff’s office would not confirm where on the property the body was found but did say that the […]
Tom’s Place in High Point to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Tom’s Place in High Point will be hosting America’s Best Restaurants next month, according to an ABR news release. ABR is a national media and marketing company focusing on local independently-owned restaurants. ABR will bring its roadshow to Tom’s Place on Feb. 14 and will film from 9 a.m. to […]
