LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Intermittent shoulder work will take place on Madrid Avenue from Solano Avenue to Sexton Street for approximately three weeks starting Monday, according to the city.

Utility and pedestrian improvements are being made on the street by Highland Enterprises under contract with the city.

RoadRUNNER Transit Route 6, Stop 24 will be closed for the duration of the project. There will be access to residences and businesses in the area.

For more information, you can call the Public Works Department/Construction Management at 575-528-3098 or text 575-541-2182.

The post Intermittent shoulder work on Madrid Avenue in Las Cruces expected to take three weeks appeared first on KVIA .