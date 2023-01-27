Three Omaha chefs and restaurants semifinalists for James Beard Award

It's referred to as "The Oscars of the Food World."

This year's "James Beard Award" semifinalists are out and three Omaha chefs and restaurants are on the list.

Kane Adkisson is up for "Emerging Chef." And in the region's "Best Chef" category, David Utterback and Paul and Jessica Urban of "Block 16."

Here's their reaction to being considered for one of the highest honors in all of the food.

“It's kind of everything we all strive for — other than a Michelin star — but, yea, it's a huge honor and we're just excited to be nominated for sure,” said Co-owner of Block 16, Paul Urban.

Nominees will be announced on March 29th and the winners will be celebrated in June.

