Lincoln, NE

247Sports

Foley appreciates Buschini's 'real professional approach to the game'

Ed Foley is still getting to know more about his new punter, but a few encouraging items about Brian Buschini already stick out. One of them, and Nebraska fans can attest to this, is that Buschini is tough as a frozen steak. Remember him limping out there a couple games midseason, and even having to change his punting technique because of it, after a collision on a blocked kick?
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Huskers offer 2023 athlete from Colorado who made Lincoln visit

On a visit to Lincoln this weekend, Regis Jesuit (Colo.) athlete D'Andre Barnes received an offer from the Huskers, he announced on Twitter on Sunday. So that gives at least one more 2023 prospect to keep an eye on with signing day approaching Wednesday. "All Glory to God!!" Barnes tweeted....
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

New Nebraska commit Sua Lefotu breaks down his decision

Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco defensive lineman Sua Lefotu just announced he’ll play his college ball at Nebraska. It has been a whirlwind recruitment for Lefotu but the big defensive lineman is headed to the Big Ten to play for the Huskers. “I’m very excited about my decision,” Lefotu...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

247Sports

