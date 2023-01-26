Ed Foley is still getting to know more about his new punter, but a few encouraging items about Brian Buschini already stick out. One of them, and Nebraska fans can attest to this, is that Buschini is tough as a frozen steak. Remember him limping out there a couple games midseason, and even having to change his punting technique because of it, after a collision on a blocked kick?

LINCOLN, NE ・ 13 HOURS AGO