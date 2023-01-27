ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

WCTV

Something Good - Blessing of Hope Empowerment hosts community giveaway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Blessings of Hope Empowerment Outreach hosted a Community giveaway at Mayflower AME Church in Havana over the weekend. Thanks to donations, the Gadsden County charity provided the community with clothing and items for infants. The non-profit has also held drive-thru food distributions to help folks in...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Kearney Center opens doors to community for day services

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Kearney Center has opened its day services program to visitors on weekdays from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., according to a press release from the organization. This would mean any adult seeking assistance that does not reside in the center would have full access to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Friends and colleagues remember Florida state trooper Jimmy Fulford

FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

TCC announces Cherry Hall Alexander African American History Calendar honorees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Community College has announced the honorees of the 23rd Cherry Halll Alexander African American History Calendar. This year’s theme is “Freedom, Justice, Equality,” and it highlights outstanding community leaders in Leon, Gadsden, Jefferson and Wakulla counties who engage in community and civic involvement to protect and advance these tenets.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WATCH: More mild conditions are in the forecast along with another chance of dense fog before the next storm system arrives as soon as late Thursday. Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the details in this forecast video.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Proctor: AP African American History course ‘purports’ history

TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

TMH Survival Flight marks one year of life-saving emergency care

Flu surges in local emergency rooms. The CDC recently released new numbers on the flu virus and how people of color are disproportionately affected. After one Florida State University student died suddenly in 2020, other students are coming together to raise money and awareness on how to help someone experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.
WCTV

Stabbing incident near Walmart on Apalachee Pkwy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A homeless man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after stabbing a man in the arm. The incident happened at 3500 Block Apalachee Pkwy around 3:22 p.m. after two men got into an argument, according to Tallahassee Police Department. As a result of the argument, one of the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Election Day: Two vacant South Georgia legislative seats are up for grabs

ATLANTA, Ga. (WCTV/AP) - Voters in one Georgia House district and one Senate district go to the polls Tuesday to fill vacant seats. In Georgia’s Senate District 11, former state House member Sam Watson, of Moultrie, is running as a Republican against Democrat Mary Weaver-Anderson and Libertarian John Monds, both of Cairo.
GEORGIA STATE
classiccountry1045.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Hometown Heroes Program Reaches Milestone $50 Million Awarded for Down Payment and Closing Cost Assistance

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Hometown Heroes housing assistance program has awarded more than $50 million in down payment and closing cost assistance to Florida’s hometown heroes. The program assists individuals such as law enforcement officers, educators, healthcare professionals, and active military personnel or veterans in purchasing their first home in Florida. The Hometown Heroes housing assistance program launched in June 2022 and has since assisted nearly 3,500 hometown heroes in purchasing their first home in the community that they serve.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Cairo man headed back to Georgia to face charges in traffic stop

CAIRO, GA
WCTV

One person injured after stabbing in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One person was detained early Monday morning after a stabbing on North Monroe Street in Tallahassee, according to Tallahassee Police. The incident happened around 4:40 a.m. after a fight between two men near a Motel 6 located at 2738 North Monroe St. Officers responded to the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Gov. DeSantis proposes changes to teacher tenure review process

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Gov. Ron DeSantis is calling on Florida colleges and universities to ramp up their tenure review process of faculty and staff. University Faculty of Florida Florida State University Chapter president Matthew Lata, however, said the process is already rigorous and said the governor is looking to bypass the peer evaluation step and give more power to the board of trustees in the process.
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

Dillbeck’s attorneys call for stay of execution

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Donald Dillbeck’s legal team is asking a judge to stay his February 23rd execution. Dillbeck is on death row for the 1990 murder of Faye Vann. He’s accused of stabbing her outside the Tallahassee Mall and then stealing her car. Dillbeck’s attorneys are expected...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee Police urging vigilance amid recent teen crime uptick

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After four teens were arrested after allegedly carjacking a woman who gave them a ride on Jan. 25 and a Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare employee was reportedly attacked on Jan. 19 Tallahassee Police Department are calling both cases “crimes of opportunity.”. TPD said neither instance was...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

