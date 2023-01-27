Read full article on original website
WCTV
Something Good - Blessing of Hope Empowerment hosts community giveaway
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Blessings of Hope Empowerment Outreach hosted a Community giveaway at Mayflower AME Church in Havana over the weekend. Thanks to donations, the Gadsden County charity provided the community with clothing and items for infants. The non-profit has also held drive-thru food distributions to help folks in...
WCTV
Kearney Center opens doors to community for day services
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Kearney Center has opened its day services program to visitors on weekdays from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., according to a press release from the organization. This would mean any adult seeking assistance that does not reside in the center would have full access to...
WCTV
Friends and colleagues remember Florida state trooper Jimmy Fulford
WCTV
TCC announces Cherry Hall Alexander African American History Calendar honorees
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Community College has announced the honorees of the 23rd Cherry Halll Alexander African American History Calendar. This year’s theme is “Freedom, Justice, Equality,” and it highlights outstanding community leaders in Leon, Gadsden, Jefferson and Wakulla counties who engage in community and civic involvement to protect and advance these tenets.
100 Black Men of Tallahassee bonds with young men with mentorship program
The 100 Black Men hosts mentoring events every Saturday and encourages kids of all ages to attend and build a strong connection.
WCTV
Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WATCH: More mild conditions are in the forecast along with another chance of dense fog before the next storm system arrives as soon as late Thursday. Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the details in this forecast video.
WCTV
Proctor: AP African American History course ‘purports’ history
WCTV
TCC is first college in Florida Approved by FDOE as Charter School Authorizer
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Community College has been approved by the Florida Department of Education as the first college in the state of Florida as a charter school authorizer on Jan. 18. TCC was one of five Florida College system colleges selected by Governor Ron DeSantis to create career...
WCTV
TMH Survival Flight marks one year of life-saving emergency care
WCTV
Stabbing incident near Walmart on Apalachee Pkwy
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A homeless man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after stabbing a man in the arm. The incident happened at 3500 Block Apalachee Pkwy around 3:22 p.m. after two men got into an argument, according to Tallahassee Police Department. As a result of the argument, one of the...
WCTV
Election Day: Two vacant South Georgia legislative seats are up for grabs
ATLANTA, Ga. (WCTV/AP) - Voters in one Georgia House district and one Senate district go to the polls Tuesday to fill vacant seats. In Georgia’s Senate District 11, former state House member Sam Watson, of Moultrie, is running as a Republican against Democrat Mary Weaver-Anderson and Libertarian John Monds, both of Cairo.
WJHG-TV
Local sheriff reacts to the video showing the deadly beating of Tyres Nichols
classiccountry1045.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Hometown Heroes Program Reaches Milestone $50 Million Awarded for Down Payment and Closing Cost Assistance
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Hometown Heroes housing assistance program has awarded more than $50 million in down payment and closing cost assistance to Florida’s hometown heroes. The program assists individuals such as law enforcement officers, educators, healthcare professionals, and active military personnel or veterans in purchasing their first home in Florida. The Hometown Heroes housing assistance program launched in June 2022 and has since assisted nearly 3,500 hometown heroes in purchasing their first home in the community that they serve.
WCTV
Cairo man headed back to Georgia to face charges in traffic stop
WCTV
One person injured after stabbing in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One person was detained early Monday morning after a stabbing on North Monroe Street in Tallahassee, according to Tallahassee Police. The incident happened around 4:40 a.m. after a fight between two men near a Motel 6 located at 2738 North Monroe St. Officers responded to the...
WCTV
Gov. DeSantis proposes changes to teacher tenure review process
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Gov. Ron DeSantis is calling on Florida colleges and universities to ramp up their tenure review process of faculty and staff. University Faculty of Florida Florida State University Chapter president Matthew Lata, however, said the process is already rigorous and said the governor is looking to bypass the peer evaluation step and give more power to the board of trustees in the process.
WCTV
Dillbeck’s attorneys call for stay of execution
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Donald Dillbeck’s legal team is asking a judge to stay his February 23rd execution. Dillbeck is on death row for the 1990 murder of Faye Vann. He’s accused of stabbing her outside the Tallahassee Mall and then stealing her car. Dillbeck’s attorneys are expected...
WCTV
Tallahassee Police urging vigilance amid recent teen crime uptick
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After four teens were arrested after allegedly carjacking a woman who gave them a ride on Jan. 25 and a Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare employee was reportedly attacked on Jan. 19 Tallahassee Police Department are calling both cases “crimes of opportunity.”. TPD said neither instance was...
WCTV
Update: 41-year-old Tallahassee man killed on US-19 in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash Monday evening that left one pedestrian dead. The crash happened around 9:00 p.m. on US-19 (North Jefferson Highway) and Elkins Road when an SUV was traveling southbound on US-19. At the time, a 41-year-old Tallahassee man...
Community mourns loss of Georgia police officer who died in the line of duty
The Georgia Department of Public Safety confirmed the death of Master Patrol Officer Clarence “CJ” Williams of the Cairo Police Department. Officer Williams died while on-duty yesterday afternoon, leaving a void in the community he dedicated himself to serving. A beloved member of the Cairo Police Dept., Williams...
