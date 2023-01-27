ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park Forest, IL

South suburban districts raise $10K to help family displaced by fire in Park Forest

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tg6Vb_0kSkyQH500

For the last few weeks, Rich Township High School employee Romeno Carradine Jackson has been showing up to work with a positive attitude, even with the weight of the world on her shoulders.

"These people standing around me have given me strength every day to come here and keep going," Carradine Jackson said.

Carradine Jackson feels blessed to be alive after earlier this month she and her family awoke to the sound of alarms and the smell of smoke as their Park Forest home was on fire.

"That was devastating. It's devastating when you feel like you have lost everything. But at the end of the day we still have life. We have a chance to rebuild," Jackson said.

She's getting some help from Rich Township High School and Matteson School District 162, where her grandchildren attend.

Both school districts raised more than $10,000 to help the family get back on their feet.

"First I want to thank God. There's many, many blessings", Carradine Jackson said.

The districts collected the money in just a four-day period through a GoFundMe page and drop off cash donations.

"We are really working hard to establish what it means to be a true community and not just in education," Rich Township HS District 277 superintendent Johnnie Thomas said.

"Some of the teachers said OK we know you get an allowance, ho much are you willing to give to a family that has nothing and you saw what happened", Matteson School District 162 superintendent Blondean Davis said.

After the surprise, Carradine Jackson struggled to find the right words to capture the depth of her gratitude for the outpouring of support from the community.

"Thank you. Thank you. thank you. I wish there was a word bigger than that," Carradine Jackson said.

Moments later, Carradine Jackson was back doing what brings her joy, serving others.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
959theriver.com

Nick Surprises Downers Grove Police Chief With Thank You Gift

You may have seen the photo making the rounds of social media yesterday. Mike DeVries, the new police chief in Downers Grove, taking over traffic control duties in downtown Downers. It’s not every day the leader of a police force is on the streets directing traffic, I thought, so I decided a little thank you was in order.
DOWNERS GROVE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Fire damages large manufacturing facility in Aurora

The Aurora Fire Department put out a fire at a large manufacturing facility in the 1000 block of Sullivan Road early Tuesday morning. The fire started in a semi-trailer parked at a loading dock and spread to a building. Firefighters had to deal with frozen hydrants and a fast moving fire. The trailer was loaded with flammable materials.
AURORA, IL
Mark Star

Live in Chicago and need money and care? Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blind

Compared to other cities in the United States, Chicago is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing about Chicago is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
123K+
Followers
18K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy