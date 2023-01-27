ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

EU regulator accepts for review Alzheimer's treatment from Eisai-Biogen

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GWWJt_0kSkyNs800

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Japanese drugmaker Eisai Co Ltd (4523.T) and Biogen Inc (BIIB.O) said on Thursday the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had accepted a marketing authorization application for their Alzheimer's disease drug.

The drug, lecanemab, which was recently granted accelerated approval in the United States, is an antibody that has been shown to remove sticky deposits of a protein called amyloid beta from the brains of patients in the early stages of the mind-wasting disease.

Nearly all previous experimental drugs using the same approach have failed.

The application to the EMA was based on results from a late-stage study that showed the drug slowed down the rate of cognitive decline in patients with early Alzheimer's by 27%, compared with a placebo.

Eisai has also filed for approval of the drug in Japan.

Earlier this month, the company applied for full approval of the drug with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a treatment for patients in the earliest stages of the neurodegenerative disease.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Paxlovid sales forecasts may change with Pfizer view on China

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Clarity from Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) this week on whether China's relaxation of its Zero-COVID policy and the surge in infections there will lead to a spike in demand for its antiviral Paxlovid could spur analysts to alter their 2023 sales forecasts for the treatment.
Reuters

Roche flags 2023 earnings decline on slump in COVID products

BASEL, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Roche (ROG.S) warned of a decline in 2023 earnings, as revenue growth from new drugs including haemophilia treatment Hemlibra and multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus would not make up for a steep demand drop for COVID treatments and diagnostic testing.
Reuters

Asian shares jump, dollar eases after Powell comments

SINGAPORE, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Asian stocks jumped on Thursday while the dollar eased after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said a "disinflationary" process was underway, boosting risk appetite and hope that the U.S. central bank will soon end its monetary tightening streak.
Reuters

Marketmind: Riding the Fed dragon

Feb 2 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in markets from Stephen Culp, New York stock market reporter. Asian markets are set for an upbeat Thursday as U.S. stocks whipsawed to a higher close after the Federal Reserve delivered an expected 25 basis point interest rate hike and warned it still expects 'ongoing increases' as it battles inflation.
Reuters

Dollar tumbles as Fed says disinflation in play

SINGAPORE, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The dollar slid on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it had turned a corner in the fight against inflation, giving markets a boost in confidence that the end of the central bank's rate-hike campaign was near.
Reuters

Seven EU states warn Commission against subsidy race with U.S

BERLIN/PRAGUE, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Seven European Union member states from the north and east of the bloc have written to Valdis Dombrovskis, vice president of the European Commission, to warn against a subsidy race with the United States, the Czech Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.
Reuters

Reuters

688K+
Followers
377K+
Post
327M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy