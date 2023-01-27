Read full article on original website
This year’s Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Print Your Super Bowl Squares Template TodayFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Kansas City vs. Philadelphia Eagles: How To Bet Legally on Super Bowl 2023Toby HazlewoodKansas City, MO
Adair Fish: Mother who lived with toddler’s remains to be arraigned this monthLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs win the AFC Championship to advance to the Super BowlTina HowellKansas City, MO
Two Missouri Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
KMBC.com
Royals ownership says it's down 4 to 5 locations for new stadium
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals are one step closer to building their new stadium. Royals ownership held their second community listening session Tuesday night answering questions from the public. The team says they have narrowed it down to four or five locations in Kansas City to...
KMBC.com
With big events in Kansas City on the horizon, city and state renew effort to cleanup graffiti
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s a renewed effort to clean up graffiti in the downtown Kansas City area in advance of several major events. The Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament and NCAA Men’s Basketball Regional will be held in March and the NFL draft will take place in town in April.
tourcounsel.com
Legends Outlets Kansas City | Shopping mall in Kansas
One of the best places to shop in our region, The Legends Outlets Kansas City combines traditional mall stores with a healthy selection of outlet shops. The Legends Outlets Kansas City is located on 1843 Village West Parkway Kansas City, KS. The Legends Outlets Kansas City has 101 outlet stores...
Harrisonville bust shows long reach of human trafficking
No place is immune to the dangers of human trafficking, not even a small town like Harrisonville, Missouri. To illustrate just how pervasive human trafficking is Northwest Missouri State Small Business Development Center director Rebecca Lobina recalls a story told to her by federal officials about a bust in Harrisonville.
thesource.com
[WATCH] Fight Breaks Out On Stage At Finesse2Tymes Show in Kansas City
Footage from a venue in Kansas City, Missouri shows a fight broke out during a concert for Memphis rapper Finesse2Tymes this past weekend. Finesse was slated to hit the stage on Friday at Club BLVD Nights when a fight broke out between two men, which quickly grew to several other men becoming involved. DJ Rocky Montana, the promoter of the show, said that Finesse was actually the man who got into a physical altercation with the opening act because the went over their time limit.
KMBC.com
Single game tickets for the 2023 Kansas City Royals season go on sale February 3
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL and the Kansas City Chiefs have the attention of Kansas City sports fans, but baseball season is around the corner. Opening Day is about two months away and single game tickets for the Kansas City Royals will go on sale beginning Friday. “This...
KMBC.com
Beyoncé's ‘Renaissance’ World Tour is coming to Arrowhead
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Beyonce is coming to Kansas City. Grab your Lemonade and tickets because the pop icon will be taking to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium this fall. Beyonce announced Wednesday that Kansas City, Missouri, will be one of 41 stops for her “Renaissance” World Tour on Sept. 18, 2023.
KMBC.com
With Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl, airlines add flights from Kansas City to Phoenix
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple airlines have added direct flight options from Kansas City to Phoenix as the Chiefs Kingdom gears up for a return to the Super Bowl. Delta, Southwest, Frontier, American and United airlines all added direct flights to Phoenix days before The Super Bowl. Hopper, a...
ATF Kansas City responds to shooting scene at Target in Omaha, Nebraska
The ATF Kansas City assisted in responding to a shooting scene around noon Tuesday at a Target near 178th Street and West Center Road in Omaha, Nebraska.
KMBC.com
City of Kansas City, Missouri Department of Transportation launch effort to stop downtown graffiti
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The City of Kansas City and Missouri Department of Transportation recently began a campaign to eliminate graffiti from downtown Kansas City. Kansas City and MoDOT officials are asking the public for help to cleaning up. They're encouraging anyone to contact Kansas City police at 816-234-5111 when they see anyone defacing property, whether it's owned by the state of city.
kmaland.com
Alexa Nicole Bragg, 13, Blue Springs, Missouri
Location:Timothy Lutheran Church, Blue Springs, Missouri. Visitation Location:Timothy Lutheran Church, Blue Springs, Missouri. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, February 4, 2023. Visitation Start:10:00am. Visitation End:11:00am. Memorials:Liggett Trail Educational Center in Blue Springs. Funeral Home:Meyers Funeral Chapel, Blue Springs, Missouri. Cemetery:
These projects in Kansas City’s Northland should see progress in 2023
Kansas City and multiple northern suburbs have a bevy of substantive development plans underway or on deck in the coming years.
tourcounsel.com
Brookside Shops | Shopping mall in Kansas City, Missouri
Brookside Shops is striking due to its structure, being a very quiet space, perfect for walking and spending a good weekend. In this mall you can find many stores to go shopping, good restaurants to enjoy gastronomy, and warm spaces. Featured Shopping Stores: World's Window, COCO brookside, Lauren Alexandra, Lady...
KMBC.com
Kansas City home in Carriage Hill Estates Neighborhood offers elaborate Chiefs light show
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While you still might see some Kansas City homes with Christmas lights on, there's one with lights dedicated to the Kansas City Chiefs. A home in the 4200 block of NE 60th Ct. features a light show that includes three songs near and dear to the heart of Chiefs fans:
KCTV 5
New area code coming to 816 region
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a 21-year delay, an overlay plan and the introduction of a new area code is coming to Missouri, according to a release Monday from the Missouri Public Service Commission. The 816 area code primarily serves the communities of Kansas City, St. Joseph, Savannah, Richmond,...
KMBC.com
Kansas City, Kan., fire department releases identity of man killed in January fire
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Authorities in Kansas City, Kan., have released the identity of a man killed in a fatal fire in January. Cesar Cabello, 36, was an immigrant from Mexico. The fire happened on Jan. 16 in the area of N. 32nd Street and Greeley Avenue. A cause...
New area code coming to Kansas City area
The Missouri Public Service Commission announced it will soon begin to implement the new area code of 975 in the Kansas City region.
New Mexican BBQ restaurant to open on Kansas City’s Troost Avenue
Barbacoa, a local Mexican barbecue restaurant, is taking the spot of Urban Café on Troost Avenue in Kansas City and hopes to open in April.
