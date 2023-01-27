ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Royals ownership says it's down 4 to 5 locations for new stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals are one step closer to building their new stadium. Royals ownership held their second community listening session Tuesday night answering questions from the public. The team says they have narrowed it down to four or five locations in Kansas City to...
Legends Outlets Kansas City | Shopping mall in Kansas

One of the best places to shop in our region, The Legends Outlets Kansas City combines traditional mall stores with a healthy selection of outlet shops. The Legends Outlets Kansas City is located on 1843 Village West Parkway Kansas City, KS. The Legends Outlets Kansas City has 101 outlet stores...
[WATCH] Fight Breaks Out On Stage At Finesse2Tymes Show in Kansas City

Footage from a venue in Kansas City, Missouri shows a fight broke out during a concert for Memphis rapper Finesse2Tymes this past weekend. Finesse was slated to hit the stage on Friday at Club BLVD Nights when a fight broke out between two men, which quickly grew to several other men becoming involved. DJ Rocky Montana, the promoter of the show, said that Finesse was actually the man who got into a physical altercation with the opening act because the went over their time limit.
Beyoncé's ‘Renaissance’ World Tour is coming to Arrowhead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Beyonce is coming to Kansas City. Grab your Lemonade and tickets because the pop icon will be taking to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium this fall. Beyonce announced Wednesday that Kansas City, Missouri, will be one of 41 stops for her “Renaissance” World Tour on Sept. 18, 2023.
City of Kansas City, Missouri Department of Transportation launch effort to stop downtown graffiti

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The City of Kansas City and Missouri Department of Transportation recently began a campaign to eliminate graffiti from downtown Kansas City. Kansas City and MoDOT officials are asking the public for help to cleaning up. They're encouraging anyone to contact Kansas City police at 816-234-5111 when they see anyone defacing property, whether it's owned by the state of city.
Alexa Nicole Bragg, 13, Blue Springs, Missouri

Location:Timothy Lutheran Church, Blue Springs, Missouri. Visitation Location:Timothy Lutheran Church, Blue Springs, Missouri. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, February 4, 2023. Visitation Start:10:00am. Visitation End:11:00am. Memorials:Liggett Trail Educational Center in Blue Springs. Funeral Home:Meyers Funeral Chapel, Blue Springs, Missouri. Cemetery:
Brookside Shops | Shopping mall in Kansas City, Missouri

Brookside Shops is striking due to its structure, being a very quiet space, perfect for walking and spending a good weekend. In this mall you can find many stores to go shopping, good restaurants to enjoy gastronomy, and warm spaces. Featured Shopping Stores: World's Window, COCO brookside, Lauren Alexandra, Lady...
New area code coming to 816 region

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a 21-year delay, an overlay plan and the introduction of a new area code is coming to Missouri, according to a release Monday from the Missouri Public Service Commission. The 816 area code primarily serves the communities of Kansas City, St. Joseph, Savannah, Richmond,...
