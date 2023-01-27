Footage from a venue in Kansas City, Missouri shows a fight broke out during a concert for Memphis rapper Finesse2Tymes this past weekend. Finesse was slated to hit the stage on Friday at Club BLVD Nights when a fight broke out between two men, which quickly grew to several other men becoming involved. DJ Rocky Montana, the promoter of the show, said that Finesse was actually the man who got into a physical altercation with the opening act because the went over their time limit.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO