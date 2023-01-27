Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Constantine 2: Keanu Reeves Says He Annoyed Warner Brothers Until Studio Agreed to Sequel
A sequel to 2005's Constantine is finally in development, with filmmaker Francis Lawrence set to direct Keanu Reeves in the role again. For Reeves, this is the end result of years of campaigning to return to the role -- first privately, within Warner Bros., and later publicly. Whenever asked, Reeves has said that he would love to revisit Constantine, including a famous interview clip with CBS's Stephen Colbert, in which Reeves has to convince a surprised Colbert that his name alone wasn't enough to get a sequel greenlit.
ComicBook
Hulu Cancels Fan-Favorite Reboot After One Season
Reboot won't be getting a second chance at Hulu: the streamer has canceled the meta-comedy series after a single eight-episode season. But the show-within-a-show — about the dysfunctional cast of an early 2000s sitcom who must face their unresolved issues when they reunite for a modern-era reboot on Hulu — could see a second season on another platform. According to Deadline, series creator Steve Levitan (Modern Family) and Disney's 20th Television are looking to shop the Hulu original elsewhere. The outlet reports another streamer has already requested to read scripts from the planned season 2.
Popculture
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
ComicBook
Showtime Cancels New Series Before Season 1 Despite Filming Being Finished
Showtime is being integrated into the Paramount+ brand, and it means that some of the plans that Showtime had for its programming slate are quickly being changed. As a result, one series that Showtime was about to premiere is getting canceled before Season 1 even premieres. That show is Three...
ComicBook
Babylon Featurette Highlights the Magic of Margot Robbie (Exclusive)
Of the many things that earned Babylon praise, Margot Robbie's performance as Nellie LaRoy was a standout element, with her work on the project not only impressing her costars, but with the opportunity also offering Robbie the chance to embrace a character she connected with on deeply personal levels. In a new featurette honoring the film's release on home video, you can learn more about Robbie taking on the role of Nellie and the impact the role had on both the actor and her costars. Check out the exclusive featurette above and grab Babylon on Digital HD and Premium VOD on today and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and On Demand on March 21st.
ComicBook
Michael Jackson Biopic to Star His Nephew Jaafar Jackson in Lead Role
Emancipation and Training Day director Antoine Fuqua is set to direct a Michael Jackson biopic, which will star Jackson's real-life nephew Jaafar Jackson in the leading role. Jaafar, the son of Michael's brother Jermaine Jackson, also has his own music career, giving him not just the looks, but the skillset needed to hone in on his uncle's story. The film, tentatively titled just Michael, has a script by John Logan.
ComicBook
Marvel's Gael García Bernal Joins Nicole Kidman in New Thriller
Marvel Studios did something unprecedented last fall by releasing their first of many Special Presentations, Werewolf by Night. Werewolf by Night was totally different than anything the studio had released before, with critics lauding it as one of the freshest entries to Phase 4. Gael Garcia Bernal played the titular character in the Special Presentation, and he was arguably one of the best parts of it. If you wanted to see more of the actor, it seems that he's found his next gig. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bernal has joined the Nicole Kidman-led Amazon Prime thriller Holland, Michigan. The film is being helmed by Mimi Cave with a script written by Andrew Sodroski. Kidman is producing the film with it being described a a "Hitchcock style thriller". Not much is known about Holland, Michigan, but it's said to be a "thriller involving secrets that lurk beneath a Midwestern town."
ComicBook
Another DC Show Canceled After James Gunn's Chapter 1 Plans Take Shape
While Tuesday may have been an exciting day for DC fans with the reveal of James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios slate, Wednesday brought some bad news for fans of Pennyworth. HBO Max has canceled the prequel series centered around Batman's iconic butler Alfred Pennyworth after three seasons. The series, which was rebranded as Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler, recently concluded its third and now final season in late November.
ComicBook
Peacock Now Streaming Two Fan-Favorite Movie Trilogies
Two fan-favorite movie trilogies are now available to stream on Peacock for the month of February. The beginning of each month brings a host of new TV shows and movies to streaming services. It can also become somewhat frustrating to keep up with where a program you want to watch is currently streaming. Aside from original shows and movies, content can switch providers month-to-month without much warning in advance. However, fans of John Wick and Men in Black are in for a treat, as the first three movies in each franchise are now streaming on Peacock.
ComicBook
Netflix Reveals Filming Begins on Final Season of Fan-Favorite Show
Stranger Things isn't the only fan-favorite Netflix show that's coming to an end after its next season. Netflix announced last year that they would be making a fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy. In November, showrunner Steve Blackman shared a photo of the fourth season premiere's script cover page and revealed the season will have six episodes. Today, one of the official Twitter accounts for Netflix shared a photo from the start of production.
ComicBook
FOX Renews Fan-Favorite Series for Season 3
FOX has renewed a fan-favorite series for Season 3. The Cleaning Lady – the action-drama series starring Daredevil's Élodie Yung – is going to be coming back for its third season, after two successful seasons on the network (5.4 million viewers per episode, on average, in Season 2). There will be some creative changes: series co-showrunner Melissa Carter is exiting after Season 2, and will be replaced by Jeannine Renshaw (Grey's Anatomy, Angel, Manifest), who will also executive produce.
ComicBook
The Lord of the Rings Trilogy Has a New Streaming Home
If you watched the debut season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and it got you craving a revisit of the Middle-earth trilogy that first brought the worlds of J.R.R. Tolkien to live-action, you can fire up Netflix to watch all three films in Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy. In what will spark some lively debates, the versions of the films on the streamer are the theatrical releases as opposed to the extended editions, as fans have conflicted feelings on which cut is superior. For those who can't decide which is better, HBO Max offers both cuts of all three films on the platform.
ComicBook
Super Bowl 2023 Commercials: Which Trailers to Expect During the Big Game
Which movie trailers and teasers might touch down during Super Bowl Sunday? The biggest game in football is anticipated by movie fans and advertisers alike, who are spending upwards of $7 million per 30-second spot of airtime during the February 12th face off between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. Already, brands are teasing their pop culture crossovers: Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston will reprise Walter White to promote PopCorners, Alicia Silverstone's Cher isn't Clueless in a tie-in for the online shopping cashback app Rakuten, and Mars, Inc. will introduce Saturday Night Live alum Maya Rudolph as their new M&M's spokesperson.
ComicBook
Jon Bernthal's Current Series Cancelled Amid MCU Return Speculation
When it comes to television shows, production schedules make it awfully hard for an actor to appear in more than one series in a major role. For fans hoping to see the return of Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle, you might be in luck. Monday, Showtime announced it had canceled American Gigolo, the series Bernthal starred in last fall. Coincidentally enough, Daredevil: Born Again begins filming in just a matter of weeks, with many hoping the character will pop up in the extended 18-episode series.
ComicBook
Netflix Releases Murder Mystery 2 Trailer Featuring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston
Netflix has released the trailer for Murder Mystery 2, the upcoming sequel featuring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston as a husband-and-wife crime-solving duo. The movie, coming to Netflix in March, is a follow-up to their 2019 movie, which forced a husband-and-wife team to become super sleuths in order to solve a murder on a yacht, with the obvious dangers and ticking clocks that entails. This time, they will be trying to track down a friend Maharajah (Adeel Akhtar), who is kidnapped from his own wedding...but given the "murder" in the title, we're guessing that someone isn't going to make it through the first act.
ComicBook
The Last of Us Episode 4 Preview Teases Big Trouble for Joel and Ellie
Spoilers for the third episode of The Last of Us incoming! After reaching Bill and Frank's compound in the latest episode of The Last of Us, Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) are in a world of trouble come next Sunday. Immediately following the show's latest episode Sunday night, HBO released the preview for the fourth episode, teasing plenty of trouble for the thrill-seekers.
ComicBook
Bryan Cranston Confirms Sequel to Acclaimed Movie
In a new episode of Politically Incorrect With Bill Maher, acclaimed actor Bryan Cranston revealed that he and Kevin Hart are developing a sequel to The Upside, their 2017 film about a recently-released convict who befriends a quadriplegic billionaire. The actor does not get into the details of the sequel, instead talking about his experience playing the role in The Upside, complaining that some members of the audience were upset that he played the role, rather than allowing a disabled actor to take the gig. This is, of course, very on-brand for Maher, who fixates on perceived instances of "cancel culture."
Comments / 0