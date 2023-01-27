Marvel Studios did something unprecedented last fall by releasing their first of many Special Presentations, Werewolf by Night. Werewolf by Night was totally different than anything the studio had released before, with critics lauding it as one of the freshest entries to Phase 4. Gael Garcia Bernal played the titular character in the Special Presentation, and he was arguably one of the best parts of it. If you wanted to see more of the actor, it seems that he's found his next gig. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bernal has joined the Nicole Kidman-led Amazon Prime thriller Holland, Michigan. The film is being helmed by Mimi Cave with a script written by Andrew Sodroski. Kidman is producing the film with it being described a a "Hitchcock style thriller". Not much is known about Holland, Michigan, but it's said to be a "thriller involving secrets that lurk beneath a Midwestern town."

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO