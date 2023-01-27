ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man caught on camera stealing solar panels from Rolando home

By Michael Chen
 6 days ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Amid climbing electric bills and demand for solar, a video captured a man grabbing solar panels from the side of a Rolando home.

Two large solar panels disappeared from the side of Dilenna Coon’s home off College Avenue. Coon and her husband noticed it as they were driving from their house.

“I looked at him, and he looked like he wanted to scream,” said Coon.

Surveillance video shows how they vanished, just before 8 a.m. Saturday, a white van drives by, parks, and a man gets out and surveys the area. He drives off and soon after, he's back.

He walks to the side of the home, before emerging with a large solar panel, which he maneuvers into the back of the van, one of two panels he is recorded taking. The missing solar panels measured about 6 and a half feet tall by 3 and a half feet across.

“Just that sense of violation that someone came onto our property and took something,” said Coon.

Coon's husband, who owns the solar company, Caliber Energy Solutions, says the panels, valued at about $500, were slated for an upcoming residential project.

“I think it's a low, low thing to do, to take away from people's livelihood. My husband's business provides for our family,” said Coon.

About six months ago, Coon says they discovered a different man, in a separate vehicle outside their home. Her husband managed to scare him off, but not before he drove off with three panels.

It's not the first time we've seen such a theft. In 2017, ABC 10News reported on thieves ripping off mounted panels of an array in Alpine.

It remains a rare crime, but as electricity bills climb, along with demand for solar, will panels become a more desirable target for thieves?

“He definitely knew what he was doing. I think he's not going to stop,” said Coon.

A San Diego Police spokesperson says they have not heard of any other similar cases. Anyone with information on the case can call San Diego Police at 619-531-2000.

