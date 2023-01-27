For Dallas Cowboys fans wanting the team to move on from running back Ezekiel Elliott, they won’t like this latest update from team owner Jerry Jones. The Dallas Cowboys are yet again entering another offseason in which they failed to make it past the Divisional Round. After their loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the Cowboys have made some news by retaining head coach Mike McCarthy and named him offensive play-caller after parting ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Not to mention that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is returning after turning down head coaching opportunities. But what are they doing in terms of the roster? What about Ezekiel Elliott?

7 HOURS AGO