All counties remove Level 1 Snow Emergency
DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Weather conditions led multiple counties around the Miami Valley to issue snow emergencies.
As of 1:45 p.m., all Miami Valley counties have removed their Level 1 Snow Emergencies.
Auglaize County Sheriff Michael Vorhees initially issued a Level 1 Snow Emergency for Auglaize County.
The sheriff's office cautioned drivers that in a Level 1 Snow Emergency, roads are hazardous with "accumulated snow or ice."
The Mercer, Logan and Auglaize counties all issued Level 1 Snow Emergencies on Thursday night, however, they have all since been lifted.
