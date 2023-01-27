All counties remove Level 1 Snow Emergency

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Weather conditions led multiple counties around the Miami Valley to issue snow emergencies.

As of 1:45 p.m., all Miami Valley counties have removed their Level 1 Snow Emergencies.

Auglaize County Sheriff Michael Vorhees initially issued a Level 1 Snow Emergency for Auglaize County.

The sheriff’s office cautioned drivers that in a Level 1 Snow Emergency, roads are hazardous with “accumulated snow or ice.”

The Mercer, Logan and Auglaize counties all issued Level 1 Snow Emergencies on Thursday night, however, they have all since been lifted.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.