Auglaize County, OH

All counties remove Level 1 Snow Emergency

By Carlos Mathis
WDTN
 6 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Weather conditions led multiple counties around the Miami Valley to issue snow emergencies.

As of 1:45 p.m., all Miami Valley counties have removed their Level 1 Snow Emergencies.

Ohio snow emergency levels: What do they mean?

Auglaize County Sheriff Michael Vorhees initially issued a Level 1 Snow Emergency for Auglaize County.

The sheriff’s office cautioned drivers that in a Level 1 Snow Emergency, roads are hazardous with “accumulated snow or ice.”

More than 10K tires found during Preble County clean-up

The Mercer, Logan and Auglaize counties all issued Level 1 Snow Emergencies on Thursday night, however, they have all since been lifted.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

WDTN

WDTN

