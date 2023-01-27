Read full article on original website
travel from Buffalo to Toronto by busmaltaBuffalo, NY
10 Buffalo Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBuffalo, NY
4 Third Wave Coffee Shops in Buffalo2foodtrippersBuffalo, NY
The Perfect Blend at A Touch of ItalyJ.M. LesinskiTonawanda, NY
Real-Life Hero Who Saved 20 People Stuck in School in Blizzard Rewarded with SuperBowl TicketsHerbie J PilatoCheektowaga, NY
Poloncarz examines categorizing blizzard severity similar to hurricanes
BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you had to categorize the December blizzard, how would you?. That's something Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has instructed his emergency management team to figure out. Poloncarz tweeted Tuesday that he told staffers to prepare a so-called blizzard rating system, similar to the way hurricanes...
Code Blue 15 issued for City of Buffalo Wednesday night and Thursday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Colder temperatures are forecast for Buffalo and Western New York, and because of that, a Code Blue 15 has been issued for the City of Buffalo on Wednesday night and Thursday during the day. The following overnight shelters will be open Wednesday night:. Holy Cross at...
Heating your home safely during cold weather months
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With single-digit temperatures forecast for the Western New York area this week, many folks will be looking for ways to stay warm. The Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY) is reminding people to be safe when heating their homes or apartments this winter.
Ask Elyse - extreme winter cold fast facts
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Monday marked the 11th day in a row with snow falling in Buffalo. But this snowy streak will be replaced by frigid temperatures by week's end, where temperatures could fall below zero for the first time in four years. Later this week an arctic front will...
Erie Co. executive ponders storm decisions
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With Tuesday's bit of sunshine, people may not have been dwelling on the December blizzard and major November lake effect storm of 2022. But considering who and what we lost it is still a major topic of review and discussion at the state, county, and local levels.
January weather recap: Yes, it was as cloudy as you remember
BUFFALO, N.Y. — January of 2023 featured above-average temperatures, below-average snowfall, and, most notably, many cloudy days. January was also the first month since November without a major winter storm impacting Buffalo. First up, temperatures. The average high temperature this month was 36.9 degrees with an average low of...
City of Buffalo holding lifeguard training sessions over winter break
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Looking ahead to warmer temperatures, the City of Buffalo is trying to plan for the summer and staffing outdoor pools. The city and the Police Athletic League of Buffalo will offer free and paid lifeguard training sessions during the February winter break. “We need our young...
Arctic front to bring chance of snow squalls and sub-zero temperatures by week's end
BUFFALO, N.Y. — All week long Storm Team 2 has been previewing the potential for extremely cold temperatures on Friday and Saturday. But before that, there is an increasing chance for snow squalls ahead of the front that will usher in those bitterly cold conditions afterward. An Arctic cold...
County commissioner talk blizzard response and accountability
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A little more than a month ago, Western New York was digging itself out from a historic blizzard. A blizzard that claimed the lives of 47 members of the western New York community. Erie County, and even more granular the city of Buffalo, rested the majority...
Judge rejects motion to allow for the distribution of cannabis licenses in Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Frustration continues for Western New Yorkers in the cannabis industry who are going to have to continue to wait until the first adult-retail cannabis dispensary is opened in the region after a judge dismissed a motion to allow the distribution of these licenses in the area, leaving all in the Western New York industry in limbo.
Erie County Fair 12-day pass to go on sale
HAMBURG, N.Y. — While it might be a tad on the chilly side right now, warmer days are ahead and so is the Erie County Fair. Back by popular request, the Fair is offering their 12-day pass for $60 (plus fees). The passes go on sale February 7, which is 183 days until Opening Day.
India Walton says she is running for the Buffalo Common Council
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get ready to see India Walton knocking on doors and showing up at city events as she prepares to run for the Buffalo Common Council. Walton broke her silence on the first day of Black History Month during an interview with 2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing.
Red Cross holding blood drives in WNY to combat lower blood supply in colder months
BUFFALO, N.Y. — To help prevent a blood shortage during some of the coldest months of winter, the American Red Cross is holding blood drives in Western New York, as well as providing incentives. During the month of February, people who donate blood will get a digital $10 Amazon...
Gov. Hochul proposes record high spending plan for New York State
BUFFALO, N.Y. — NY Gov. Kathy Hochul has submitted her proposed budget for the coming fiscal year to state lawmakers, who now face an April 1st deadline to approve the spending plan. The record high budget of $227 billion reflects a 5% increase over the current budget. Overall, state...
Friday's snow showers set daily snowfall record
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Daily snowfall records for Buffalo can greatly range from day to day, from a few inches to feet of snow. Just over five inches of snow falling Friday morning. And while that's pretty common for Western New York standards, it set the daily snowfall record for Jan. 27.
New York state ranks 2nd in 'Best Place for Singles', according to study
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Valentine's Day is just around the corner and many singles will be looking for love. Everyone has a checklist on what they're looking for in a date; attractiveness, good sense of humor, good education, etc. But, where is the best place for singles? Believe it or...
Code Blue issued for City of Buffalo Saturday night and Sunday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Colder temperatures are forecast for Buffalo and Western New York, and because of that, a Code Blue 32 has been issued for the City of Buffalo on Saturday night. The following overnight shelters will be open Saturday night:. Holy Cross at 412 Niagara St., Buffalo, NY,...
Buffalo residents sue city, water board over lack of fluoride
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo is in hot water and facing legal action from three of its residents. “The community needs a lot more answers about what the timeline has been here,” said Robert Corp, the plaintiffs’ attorney. In a 55-page lawsuit, the three plaintiffs...
2 The Outdoors: Winter bird feeding
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — During the gloomiest part of the season, Nature provides a cure for the winter doldrums. Feeding birds in the winter can bring both color and joy with just a little effort. It's also very important to the birds that over winter here in the Northeast. Sue Barth is an experienced birder and knows well the many benefits received.
News 2 You: An ill fated bid to buy the Buffalo Sabres, the Columbia disaster, and another Super Bowl heartbreak
Amidst one of the worst flu season in memory we relayed all usual advice from doctors, including washing your hands and coughing into your sleeve, as a means to keep the airborne virus at bay. Interestingly, not one of them suggested wear a mask this week in 2013. Buffalo police...
