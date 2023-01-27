ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

2 On Your Side

Heating your home safely during cold weather months

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With single-digit temperatures forecast for the Western New York area this week, many folks will be looking for ways to stay warm. The Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY) is reminding people to be safe when heating their homes or apartments this winter.
Ask Elyse - extreme winter cold fast facts

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Monday marked the 11th day in a row with snow falling in Buffalo. But this snowy streak will be replaced by frigid temperatures by week's end, where temperatures could fall below zero for the first time in four years. Later this week an arctic front will...
Erie Co. executive ponders storm decisions

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With Tuesday's bit of sunshine, people may not have been dwelling on the December blizzard and major November lake effect storm of 2022. But considering who and what we lost it is still a major topic of review and discussion at the state, county, and local levels.
January weather recap: Yes, it was as cloudy as you remember

BUFFALO, N.Y. — January of 2023 featured above-average temperatures, below-average snowfall, and, most notably, many cloudy days. January was also the first month since November without a major winter storm impacting Buffalo. First up, temperatures. The average high temperature this month was 36.9 degrees with an average low of...
Erie County Fair 12-day pass to go on sale

HAMBURG, N.Y. — While it might be a tad on the chilly side right now, warmer days are ahead and so is the Erie County Fair. Back by popular request, the Fair is offering their 12-day pass for $60 (plus fees). The passes go on sale February 7, which is 183 days until Opening Day.
Friday's snow showers set daily snowfall record

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Daily snowfall records for Buffalo can greatly range from day to day, from a few inches to feet of snow. Just over five inches of snow falling Friday morning. And while that's pretty common for Western New York standards, it set the daily snowfall record for Jan. 27.
2 The Outdoors: Winter bird feeding

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — During the gloomiest part of the season, Nature provides a cure for the winter doldrums. Feeding birds in the winter can bring both color and joy with just a little effort. It's also very important to the birds that over winter here in the Northeast. Sue Barth is an experienced birder and knows well the many benefits received.
