Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NebraskaTV
LB 535 would help voters obtain IDs, require mail-in ballots be notarized
AXTELL, Neb. — This year Nebraska state senators will debate multiple important bills, including one which requires those requesting early mail-in ballots to send election officials proof of valid state-issued photo ID or “a photocopy of any other valid photographic identification issued to the voter.”. LB 535 was...
NebraskaTV
Nebraska Extension: February is Nebraska 4-H Month!
Nebraska 4-H is getting ready to be in celebration mode as they head into Nebraska 4-H month!. Jordan Wilbur with Nebraska Extension has more on the celebrations happening throughout February. February 7th is 4-H Spirit Day. Nebraska Extension invites all 4-H members and supporters to wear their gear that day...
NebraskaTV
GIPS Board member working with state senators to get girls free period products
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — “They said well something controversial like this and I said this is controversial?”. GIPS board member Lisa Albers said a recent conversation between herself and state senators highlighted the need for bringing attention to period poverty. “This impacts young students. It impacts working poor...
NebraskaTV
CDC awarded grants to three nursing schools to help with nursing shortage at state schools
OMAHA, Neb. — There is an urgent nursing shortage in Nebraska schools. The University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) College of Nursing has been awarded a $915,163 grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) subcontract through the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services for its new School Nurse Scholars (SNS) program, which addresses the shortage in the state.
NebraskaTV
Hastings Crossroads back open
HASTINGS, Neb. — Hastings Crossroads is back open. The shelter posted on its Facebook page Sunday that it is open for shelter assistance. Hastings Crossroads has been closed since Christmas night after a sprinkler head froze and an electrical panel was damaged. This led to numerous Hastings churches taking in those who were staying at the shelter.
NebraskaTV
Colorado minor arrested following I-80 pursuit near Gretna
OMAHA, Neb. — A Colorado man has been arrested following a high-speed chase on Interstate 80 early Tuesday morning. At approximately 12:40 a.m. Tuesday, a trooper observed a Subaru WRX speeding at over 100 miles per hour on Interstate 80 near Gretna, at mile marker 435. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and accelerated to a higher rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
NebraskaTV
Proposal for legal sports wagering goes into effect Feb. 1 in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — Parlays and point spreads may be coming to a casino near you soon. The proposal for legal sports wagering drafted by the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission goes into effect Feb. 1. Although the regulations have gone through the legal process, each individual casino must first...
NebraskaTV
NTV's Grow: January 29, 2023
More than a million acres of prime irrigated farm ground in central Nebraska could face new regulations as the Lower Loup NRD could be the first to prohibit fall applications of commercial fertilizer. We'll hear from them on why they're considering a district-wide ban. Plus, farmers opposed to a public...
NebraskaTV
Hall County faces new pressure on courthouse as judges send letter asking for space
GRAND ISLAND, Neb — Hall County faces new pressure to build a courthouse as judges now inform the county more courtrooms are needed. While they stop short of demanding new courtrooms, the judges say Hall County needs two more. A letter from Judge Art Wetzel and Judge Al Corey...
NebraskaTV
Scam Alert: Protect those with Alzheimer’s from fraud
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Better Business Bureau is teaming up with the Nebraska chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association to help protect those with Alzheimer's or dementia from fraud. Josh Planos with the BBB has more. Whether you’re a caregiver, or a loved one or someone experiencing dementia,...
NebraskaTV
Man charged in connection to Utah kidnapping that ended in GI faces federal charges
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — An Arizona man facing charges after he was found inside a vehicle in Grand Island with an abducted Utah teen now faces federal charges. Tadashi Kojima, 26, of Tucson, Arizona, is charged in Utah District Court with kidnapping and transporting a minor with intent for criminal sexual activity. The charges were filed last Wednesday.
NebraskaTV
Mental Health Awareness: Control
KEARNEY, Neb. — What you can and can't control: it's a topic that some may struggle with, but understanding and accepting the difference can be a benefit to your mental health. Licensed Clinical Psychologist and UNK Psychology Professor Krista Fritson joined NTV News to talk more about this topic.
NebraskaTV
Wilcox-Hildreth community starts fundraiser for 19-month-old fighting leukemia
WILCOX, Neb. — Back in November, the Maul family thought their son, Bexton, was fighting the flu, but after blood tests and a rush to the hospital, they found out he was instead fighting leukemia. “They checked his blood, and we got the phone call later that he was...
NebraskaTV
Kearney man sentenced to prison for possessing meth, firearm
LINCOLN, Neb. — A Kearney man will serve time in prison after investigators found a loaded pistol, more than 200 grams of methamphetamine in five different bags and marijuana after he fled from Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) on a motorcycle. Brandon Goodsell, 36, of Kearney, was sentenced to 17.5...
NebraskaTV
Schrock Medical Clinic offers Healthy Living program
Don't miss these educational opportunities to learn about healthy living through Schrock Medical Clinic. If you are seeking weight loss guidance we can help with that too! This is the COMPLETE PROGRAM that is guided and directed by Whitney, our Nurse Practitioner. This program is covered by most insurance companies.
NebraskaTV
Lincoln man charged following fire, pursuit in Greeley County takes plea deal
GREELEY, Neb. — A Lincoln man charged following a fire and subsequent pursuit in Greeley County has taken a plea deal. According to Greeley County District Court records, Martin Markvicka, 34, pleaded guilty last week to charges of first-degree arson and possession of less than 10 grams of meth.
NebraskaTV
UPDATE: Large house fire contained in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Crews battled a large residential fire in southeast Grand Island Monday morning. The Grand Island Fire Department said they responded to the blaze at on Midaro Drive in the southeast part of the city shortly after 6 a.m. Officials said the fire was contained around...
NebraskaTV
UPDATE: Two charged with stealing vehicle in GI with children inside
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Two teens are behind bars after allegedly stealing a vehicle with three children inside, before abandoning an infant. Tate Wolfe, 18, of Kearney, was arraigned Monday morning in Hall County Court and charged with three counts of kidnapping, three child abuse charges, theft over $5,000, theft by receiving stolen property and operation of a vehicle to avoid arrest.
NebraskaTV
GI man charged in deadly motorcycle crash takes plea deal
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man charged in a deadly motorcycle crash has taken a plea deal. According to Hall County District Court records, Michael Mostek, 33, pleaded no contest last week to charges of motor vehicle homicide, child abuse, reckless driving, false reporting and a seatbelt violation.
NebraskaTV
Infant found on rural farm porch in extreme cold after car stolen with kids inside
ALDA, Neb. — Before he heard sirens, the man who found an infant in extreme cold only heard silence. Momentary fear struck Chuck Sorahan as he looked at the seven-month-old boy on his porch, cold with no sign of life. “His eyes were closed, and his little hands were...
Comments / 0