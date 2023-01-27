Read full article on original website
Authorities search for Fort Myers car burglar
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a Fort Myers car burglar. The unknown Hispanic man was caught on camera walking through the parking garage of Lakeridge View Condominiums and then making his way into a car. If you have any information...
NBC 2
Truck crashes into Cape Coral canal
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A driver made a splash after crashing into a canal in Cape Coral, near El Dolrado Boulevard and Tropicana Parkway. The driver was standing on top of his fully submerged pickup truck when Cape Coral firefighters and police got to the scene. Dale Raleigh, who...
Retired Charlotte County deputy battling cancer receives free roof after Hurricane Ian’s destruction
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — First, cancer stole Brian Putman’s career. Then, Hurricane Ian took his roof. Now, a local roofing company is working to lift a weight off this retired Charlotte County Sheriff’s Deputy’s shoulders. A lot of roofs look just like his… covered in blue...
NBC 2
Three suspects broke into Golden Gate High School, stole more than $8,100
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla.– The Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a burglary that happened at Golden Gate High School on Jan. 30. Thieves entered multiple areas of the school and stole items including $8,100, an Apple TV, and a Cannon digital camera, according to CCSO. They entered...
Safe stolen from Cape Coral living room, contained over $100,000 in cash and more
Cape Coral police were called to a home yesterday after the residents reported forced entry and a stolen safe. According to the Cape Coral Police Department (CCPD), the caller stated that no one was home for approximately 30 minutes. Upon returning home, the victims found both the back sliding glass door and the door to the side fence open.
WINKNEWS.com
Man accused of 2021 4-vehicle DUI crash on Pine Ridge Rd in Collier County
A man was arrested Tuesday after an investigation that deputies say identified him as responsible for a 2021 DUI crash on Pine Ridge Road that hospitalized him and two other people in Collier County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a four-vehicle crash was reported on Pine Ridge Road just...
Man sentenced to 30 months after sneaking into teen’s bedroom while she was sleeping
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A man pleaded guilty to Lewd or Lascivious Battery after being found in the bed of a teenager. Christian Kimbrough,19, was caught in the bed of the victim on April 22, 2022, when Cape Coral Police officers responded to a call in reference to a disturbance.
WINKNEWS.com
Trial begins for man accused of fleeing from deadly boat crash in Collier County
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-31:e9e99583a7326bef3d37e9a Player Element ID: 6319512244112. Opening statements were completed on Monday in the trial of an Ohio man accused of fleeing from a boat crash that killed one person...
Investigation underway after body found floating in lake near Immokalee apartment complex
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office tells NBC2 News that their investigation has ruled a man drowned inside a pond inside the Jubilation Gated Community off of Serenity Way and Lake Trafford Road. A resident living in a nearby home called authorities after spotting the body floating facedown at around...
Man injured in Immokalee shooting
IMMOKALEE, Fla. — A man was injured in a shooting in Immokalee early Sunday morning following a fight, officials said. Deputies with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to the incident on Fahrney Street around 1:27 A.M. CCSO confirmed the man was shot twice and was rushed...
2-year-old dies from burn injuries following LaBelle house fire
LABELLE, Fla. — A family of seven is looking for housing after a fire destroyed their LaBelle home. The incident happened Monday afternoon on Shawnee Avenue. Debbie Isom said she woke up and her surroundings looked like the inside of a “red furnace.”. She said she remembers hearing...
Five vehicles burst into flames in North Fort Myers
UPDATE: NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Five cars burst into flames on Hampton Road in North Fort Myers, and neighbors are voicing their concerns. “I wake up to explosions, and I could feel my wall vibrate,” said a North Fort Myers man. A jarring sound, especially at 2...
cbs12.com
Motorcyclist thrown off bike, killed after trying to pass sedan: FHP
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A motorcyclist was killed after he crashed into a car and was flung from bike in Okeechobee. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said on Monday afternoon, a 41-year-old motorcyclist was traveling behind a Chevy Malibu on SW 16th Ave. The motorcyclist crossed a double yellow painted line and entered the opposite lane, in an attempt to pass the Chevy Malibu.
Click10.com
TROOPERS: ‘Smoking’ Mustang stopped doing 114 mph on dark Florida highway
FORT MYERS, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol has released video of a very reckless ride on a dark Florida highway. Troopers said they prevented a potential tragedy late Friday night, when they stopped this smoking Ford Mustang, which they say was going 114 mph on State Road 82.
No one hurt in Hendry County school bus crash
Hendry County Deputies along with Emergency Response Personnel responded to a crash at South State Road 29 and Helms Road.
police1.com
‘Pooping perpetrator’ located and arrested for restaurant break-in after viral video
A marine unit located the nude man, who was caught on camera breaking into a restaurant and defecating on the floor, swimming in the Caloosahatchee River — By Mark Price. A Florida burglary suspect has been dubbed the “pooping perpetrator” after detectives made a disgusting find at the crime scene.
Seven bottles of tequila stolen from Port Charlotte Total Wine
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying three women accused of stealing bottles of tequila worth $684.93. According to deputies, the trio entered the Total Wine and More located at 19400 Cochran Blvd on January 23 at around 5:57 p.m. The trio was then caught on surveillance camera concealing seven bottles of tequila inside their purses.
LSCO: Crash closes section of Lee Blvd. in Lehigh Acres
The Lee County Sheriff's Office announced all lanes of Lee Blvd are closed at Collins Ave N for a multi-vehicle crash.
WINKNEWS.com
Woman behind ‘Lights for Layla’ fraud accused of violating probation by not paying restitution
The woman who pled guilty to misusing money donated to add lights where a Lee County student was killed at a bus stop is expected in court after being accused of failing to pay restitution ordered by the court. According to court documents, Randi Romanoff, 33, failed to pay the...
WINKNEWS.com
Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Feb. 1
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-02:23e643b133de1d918da6a73a Player Element ID: 6319616560112. This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and...
