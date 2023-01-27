Read full article on original website
Banbury Art Crawl
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 13th Banbury Art Crawl is happening February 3 and 4 at Banbury Place in Eau Claire. There will be plenty of art, music, live demonstrations, food and more. Hours are 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. Friday, February 3 and 9 a.m. - 4 p.m....
MIRIAM STAFFORD
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Miriam Stafford for the Sunshine Award. Miriam is an employee at a local McDonald’s where I often head in the morning for breakfast, and I only have time for the drive-thru. Miriam is amazing. She is friendly and always has a smile on her face. When there is not a line of cars, we sit and chitchat about things. She asks about my family and my job. It was through this chitchat that we discovered that she grew up with my mother in Eau Claire and they were neighbors. My mother passed away in 2016, so it is very nice to be able to connect with someone from her past. Overall, she is just a joy to see in the morning and one of the main reasons that I continue to visit that McDonald’s drive-thru, though I should be sticking to my diet.
SHARON LLOYD
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Sharon Lloyd for the Sunshine Award. She’s my oldest sister and I love her for all the things she does for me. I love you, Sharon. Tim Oertel.
Spring shows begin at the L.E. Phillips Planetarium
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -For all of you stargazers out there the L.E. Phillips Planetarium at UW-Eau Claire will be offering spring shows. To the right of the front doors of the UWEC science building, Phillips Hall, is the L.E. Phillips Planetarium. Starting this Thursday people can peruse the universe by going to a public show at the planetarium. Shows will be offered at 7 p.m. for the price of $5 paid in cash or check.
Library: Contagious virus affecting staff, visitors
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire library is notifying the public that a virus is affecting people visiting its facility. The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library posted on Facebook Tuesday that library staff and visitors had been found to have a contagious virus that causes stomach issues. In...
New mental health resource available to UW-Eau Claire students
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Eau Claire students have a new resource they can use for mental health services. The UW System is partnering with Mantra Health to give telehealth appointments. “We launched it in late November. It was a time when our center was very far booked out, just...
MARSHFIELD MEDICAL CENTER – NEILLSVILLE
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate the Marshfield Medical Center in Neillsville for the Sunshine Award. They deserve this award for the outstanding care they took of me during my stay while I was treated for severe symptoms of influenza A. I was in a very bad physical condition when I arrived in the Emergency Room and their response was immediate and professional. Absolutely every single member of that incredible team saw to my needs with skill, timeliness, professionalism, and compassion. I will always be grateful to those remarkable people.
DOUG & SALLY MARKEM
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We would like to nominate Doug and Sally Markem for the Sunshine Award. They are our neighbors at our cabin in Birchwood. We are not there all the time, so they look after our house. They blow out our driveway, water our garden, mow our yard, and many other things, all without being asked. One time Doug got up on our roof and reattached some shingles that had blown off. They are the best neighbors ever!
BILL AND JON JENNEMAN
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - My dad, Lloyd Jenneman, turned 91 in August of 2022. He wanted to go hunting one last time. So, with a lot of searching to find an area where he could hunt, his nephew, Bill Jenneman, and Bill’s son, Jon Jenneman, offered the land for him to hunt with easy access to a blind that Jon had for him to use. Maybe, this could be his last time to hunt. We saw deer but didn’t get anything. It was nice to go down memory lane though which made it worth more than getting a deer would have. I am grateful that Bill and Jon Jenneman gave my dad and I the opportunity to have one more hunt together. I just want to say thank you with the Sunshine Award.
Eau Claire County offering residents compost bin sale
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire County is offering residents a compost bin sale. According to a media release from Eau Claire County, the cost of each bin is subsidized by Eau Claire County to reduce costs for county residents and encourage backyard composting. The sale features a compost bin, “The Home Composter”, recommended by expert composters. The cost for county residents is $33.
Advocates bring attention to teen dating violence
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One in five teenagers will experience dating violence in Wisconsin, according to Dare2Know, a program working to end teen dating violence. Alyssa Fahrenkamp, a family and youth advocate, with The Bridge to Hope, a domestic violence resource center in Menomonie, said that teen dating violence can look different in every situation.
Eau Claire Children’s Theatre
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Children’s Theatre has a busy February in store. “Little House on the Prairie: The Musical runs February 3-5 at the Pablo Center. “School of Rock: The Musical” runs February 17-19 at the Pablo Center. “Dragons Love Tacos” is February 18...
New Chippewa Falls museum set to open Friday
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Making community history more accessible to all. That’s the goal of a group of Chippewa Valley volunteers. After years of work, that goal will soon become a reality. Inside this building designed to resemble a saw mill that once stood in Chippewa Falls an army...
PEGGY ZOPF
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I want to nominate Peggy Zopf for the Sunshine Award. She is a wonderful friend and neighbor, and she is there when you need her. She is like a mom to me. She is amazing. Jennifer Black.
JANE BURZYNSKI AND RANATA CIOKIEWICZ
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Jane Burzynski and Ranata Ciokiewicz, from Modern Beauty, were very concerned when I did not show up for my hair appointment on December 16th because of having no power and the ice storm that day. I could not get out of the garage as the door opener was not working. Jane drove to my house to check to make sure I was alright. Jane took me back to the beauty shop where they had hot coffee ready for me and I got my hair done too. These ladies truly went out of their way for me, and they need to be recognized for their kind act. They have become great friends over the years, and I do appreciate their kindness. Please give them both the Sunshine Award.
High Egg Prices Leading To More Backyard Chickens
As eggs become more expensive at the store, more and more people in Wisconsin are looking to their backyards. The folks at Pet Food Plus in Eau Claire say people are becoming more and more interested in raising chickens of their own. Usually, the store sells about 900 chickens a...
Lake Altoona District raising money for sediment collector project
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -For years one group has been working to tackle a problem impacting an area lake: sand. “The Eau Claire River carries in tens of thousands of cubit yards of sand,” said Michele Skinner the chair of the Lake Altoona District Board. “A cubit yard is the size of a wash machine.”
The annual Banbury Art Crawl returns
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -For anyone looking to get out of the house this weekend local artists are ready to greet you. The 13th annual Banbury Art Crawl is making a comeback. Over 100 artists will be showing off everything from paintings, to pottery, to jewelry Friday, Feb. 3 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Students gather for Catholic Schools Week
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Catholic students gathered Wednesday for Mass with the Bishop. Almost 800 students from eight area schools gathered at McDonell Central Catholic High School to celebrate Catholic Schools Week. Bishop William Patrick Callahan of the Diocese of La Crosse was there with area Priests for the event. Molly Bushman, McDonell School President, says it’s a blessing to have the bishop help celebrate this week every year.
Study: Increased household flu spread during pandemic
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the spread of the flu virus increased during the pandemic. The study shows household spread of the flu more than doubled during the second flu season of the pandemic compared to seasons prior to 2020.
