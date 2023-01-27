ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Crash Course with Trotter and Carter: Episode 1

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JrEJ6_0kSkwd9k00

Clemson football has two of the top linebackers in the nation and they have joined forces to do a studio show for The Clemson Insider.  Jeremiah Trotter and Barrett Carter have both signed name, image and likeness deals with The Clemson Insider and Dear Old Clemson to do a weekly show.

In the first edition of Crash Course give the latest on workouts, preview mat drills and answer some questions from the Clemson fans.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store.  Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xkrnL_0kSkwd9k00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Clemson Insider

Clemson lands new commitment

The Clemson football program has picked up a new commitment from a highly touted defensive back prospect. Lagrange (Ga.) Troup County four-star safety Noah Dixon announced his verbal pledge to the Tigers (...)
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy