KGO
Stephen Curry visits Taylor Robertson after 3-pointer record
Two days after setting the NCAA women's basketball career record for 3-pointers, Oklahoma Sooners guard Taylor Robertson had another major life highlight: meeting Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, the NBA's all-time 3-point leader. Robertson broke the record with her 498th 3-pointer Saturday in Oklahoma's 86-78 loss against the Iowa...
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
