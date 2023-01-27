ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
104.5 The Team

If You Want To Live Forever, Here’s Why You Should Stay In New York

If you wanna live forever, you might want to reconsider moving. People in New York are living longer than people in other states. The average life expectancy in the United States is 79 years, with women generally having a longer life expectancy than men. The logic behind that makes sense- Men tend to involve themselves in riskier activities, and another crazy statistic, men are involved in more vehicular accidents. Honestly, here in New York State, it appears we are all drinking from the same fountain that the family in Tuck Everlasting did.
NEW YORK STATE
104.5 The Team

2023 New York State’s Mother of The Year is From Upstate!

Being a mom is the most rewarding job on the planet. Although it is not all sunshine and rainbows, moms embrace all of its ups and downs. When our kids bestow the honor of #1 mom or mom of the year, that is enough. But one mom from the Capital Region has been given the ultimate honor. She is the 2023 New York State Mother of the Year!
104.5 The Team

Gov. Hochul Must Battle Her Own Party For The Good Of New York

Governor Kathy Hochul unveiled her proposed 2023 New York State budget on Wednesday. It was the governor's second state budget proposal but first as the elected-governor. More than a few Democrats have taken issue with items within governor's budget. New Yorkers need Kathy Hochul to stand strong against her own party in order to avoid a recurrence of financial instability.
104.5 The Team

New Yorkers are Pushing for a Huge Minumum Wage Jump! Does Gov. Hochul Agree?

Employees in the state of New York are pushing for an increase to the state's minimum wage, and a significant one at that. New York State's minimum wage has seen an increase from $13.20 to $14.20 as of December 31st, 2022, with parts of the state reaching as high as $15.00 heading into the new year. Area residents are not satisfied yet, however, and are calling for annual increases to continue in the future.
104.5 The Team

Capital Region Doughnut Shop Among Best in Nation on Yelp

All of us want to know where to go for the best doughnut. Fortunately, Yelp.com did the work for us prediabetics-in-denial and gave us their Top 100 list, and Albany is just one of many cities in New York State to be named. They compiled this list based on customer reviews, total volume, and many other factors, being sure to search thoroughly for the very best bakers of "America’s glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections" (yelp.com). My mouth is watering just looking at all the sugary goodness on their list!
ALBANY, NY
104.5 The Team

New York Gets 1 Mention On List Of Top 100 Restaurants In America

Yelp just released their 10th-anniversary edition of their “Top 100 US Restaurants" mega list. New York State literally just got punched in the face on mentions for this. Every year, Yelp releases this list to help hungry customers nationwide find the best restaurants. For 2023, New York State only got one mention. Yes, one mention out of 100. New York State made an appearance on this list at number 79. The restaurant honored was Rossi Rosticceria Deli located in Poughkeepsie:
CALIFORNIA STATE
104.5 The Team

Best “Kid-Friendly” Vacation Destination Is In New York

When you think of "kid-friendly vacation destinations," do you think of New York? Because according to a recent study...you should. This is the time of year when people start thinking about where they're going to use a little of their personal time off and saving up for a big vacation later in the summer. As a parent, you might be thinking about places that you and your kids will like. They deserve to enjoy their time off with you too. So where do you choose for a kid-friendly vacation spot?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
104.5 The Team

Celebrate Frozen Yogurt Month 12 Legendary Upstate New York Stands

National Frozen Yogurt Day and Month both fall in the month of February. Huh?. It seems odd to me that in one of the coldest months of the year (at least for those of us living in states where traditional cold and snowy winters happen), we are celebrating anything frozen! Hot chocolate month? Tea month? That would seem to be a little bit more logical to me. But, it's national frozen yogurt month, so why not just embrace it?
104.5 The Team

Popular Home Goods Chain To Close Saratoga and Pittsfield Stores

A well-known supplier of home goods has announced more stores will be closing in the Capital Region. Last month we heard that Sears Hometown Stores would be closing 3 New York locations, and now another staple on the home goods shopping scene has announced they will be closing 87 more stores nationwide, including 2 more in the Capital Region in Western Massachusetts.
PITTSFIELD, MA
104.5 The Team

Schenectady, NY
104.5 The Team ESPN Radio has the best sports coverage for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

