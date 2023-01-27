Read full article on original website
nbcboston.com
Woburn Teachers' Association Faces $40K Fine as Strike Continues Into Thursday
Classes will be out for a fourth straight day Thursday in Woburn, Massachusetts, despite a judge ordering escalating fines for the continuation of the teacher strike. The strike comes amid contact negotiations, with the Woburn Teachers Association calling for fair contracts, better pay for paraprofessionals and smaller class sizes. But the mayor of Woburn calls the strike "illegal," and is slamming educators for "the inconvenience" impacting parents and students.
nbcboston.com
4 More Officers Suspended Under New Mass. Police Reform Law
Four more police officers have been suspended by the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission. The newly-established POST Commission is a major part of police reform in the state. The new suspensions were announced Wednesday, bringing the total to 19. Kendra Conway and Michael Murphy of the Boston Police...
nbcboston.com
Worcester's Growth Has Housing Advocates Calling for Affordable Options
Worcester is growing, and so is housing construction. As new homes are built, leaders in Massachusetts' second-largest city are working to address the rising cost of living with an inclusionary zoning ordinance that would require developers to set aside a certain percentage of units as affordable housing for lower-income residents.
nbcboston.com
2 Mass. Counties Rank Among the Most Expensive for Infant Care Nationwide
Two counties in Massachusetts had some of the highest childcare costs in the entire country, according to new data from the Department of Labor that was analyzed by The Boston Globe. Families in Middlesex County and Norfolk County, Massachusetts pay a median price of over $26,000 for center-based infant care...
nbcboston.com
Gas vs. Electric Stoves: Chefs Weigh in on the Heated Debate
The debate over gas vs. electric stoves has been heating up lately. Last year, Massachusetts passed a climate provision allowing 10 municipalities to restrict or ban fossil fuels in new developments. And this month, a commissioner at the Consumer Product Safety Commission calling gas stoves a "hidden hazard" — some evidence links them to increased rates of asthma — prompted outcry that the federal government is going to take them all away.
nbcboston.com
Timeline: How Cold the Arctic Blast Will Feel This Weekend
A wind chill watch is in effect for all of Massachusetts and New Hampshire ahead of what's likely to be the coldest wind chill temperatures in seven years this weekend. For some areas in New Hampshire, these could actually be the coldest wind chills in several decades. Actual air temperatures...
nbcboston.com
Woburn Teacher Strike Continues, Canceling School for 3rd Day
Classes will be canceled once again Wednesday for students in Woburn, Massachusetts, as teachers there continue their strike amid contract negotiations. Negotiations resumed Tuesday morning at Joyce Middle School, as both parties say they want to reach a deal so children can go back to school. Those talks remain ongoing, but officials with the office of Woburn Mayor Scott Galvin announced Tuesday evening that students would remain out of class for a third day.
nbcboston.com
Future of 2 Beloved Spots in Cambridge's Porter Square in Doubt
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like two beloved spots in the Porter Square section of Cambridge face a very uncertain future. Cambridge Day confirms what a source told us over the weekend, that the owners of Christopher's will not be reopening the place and that Toad--which is next door--may be going away as well, depending on whether Cambridge Eats and Beats (the group that also runs Cambridge Common and Lizard Lounge) sells the building or just sells the restaurant and the bar to new owners. Christopher's has been closed since the start of the pandemic in the spring of 2020 while Toad did reopen--and according to co-owner Holly Heslop, it will remain open "until we turn over the keys to someone."
nbcboston.com
Suspected Gunman in Deadly Brockton Dollar Tree Shooting at Large, DA Says
The man suspected of killing one person and wounding another in a double shooting at a Dollar Tree store in Brockton, Massachusetts, is still at large Wednesday, authorities said. He was identified as Luis Soto, a 32-year-old former employee of the store, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office....
nbcboston.com
Mother of 13-Year-Old Killed in Mattapan Shooting: ‘Everybody in This City Should Be Outraged'
A young teen killed Sunday morning in what officials are calling a "targeted" shooting in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood is being remembered by his school community in nearby Norwood. The shooting victim was identified Monday night as 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence of Norwood, Boston police said. Tyler was a sixth-grade student at...
nbcboston.com
Somerville Eyes Plan to Cancel Residents' Medical Debt
Thousands of people in Somerville, Massachusetts, could have millions of dollars in medical debt paid off if the city chooses to move forward with a proposal to buy their debt. An ordinance proposed by City Councilor Willie Burnley Jr. would allocate $200,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds toward a...
nbcboston.com
Grieving Father's Call for Forgiveness ‘A Beacon of Light' for Duxbury
The powerful words from a Duxbury, Massachusetts, father asking the community to forgive his wife, who is accused of killing their children, are resonating with many. Patrick Clancy released a long statement over the weekend. In it, he described all three of their children and his wife Lindsay Clancy. “The...
nbcboston.com
VIRAL VIDEO: Lawrence Man Recognized as Hero After Running Across Highway to Stop Runaway Car
A man from Lawrence, Massachusetts is being recognized as a hero after helping a woman in the middle of a state highway. Adolfo Molina, 25, makes a living as an Uber driver. He said the other day when he saw a driver in trouble he felt the call to help and got out of the vehicle, simply doing everything in his power to stop the runaway car.
nbcboston.com
Barricaded Person Situation at Norwood Hotel Resolved, Police Say
A man surrendered to police after allegedly barricading himself in a hotel in Norwood, Massachusetts. Police said the man was taken to a hospital after the incident at the Hampton Inn on Route 1, but noted, "We're glad no one was hurt." A firearm was recovered, and no charges have...
nbcboston.com
Mayor Wu Issues Cold Emergency Ahead of Frigid Temps, Dangerous Wind Chills
A cold emergency is in effect in Boston Friday through Sunday as the city braces for frigid temperatures and wind chills below 0, the mayor's office said Wednesday. Wind chills will begin to drop to dangerous levels late Friday. "Boston is moving quickly to ensure that everyone is protected from...
nbcboston.com
DA to Share Evidence Wednesday in Search for Holly Piirainen's Killer
Authorities are set to give an update on the search for the killer of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found in the western Massachusetts woods nearly 30 years ago. Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni is scheduled to share evidence in the Holly Piirainen case Wednesday, in a new bid for public help in solving the case, his office said. Prosecutors didn't share any details on any updates in the investigation.
nbcboston.com
Boston Symphony Announces Lineup for 2023 Tanglewood Season
There will be something for everyone at Tanglewood this summer, from traditional performances by the Boston Symphony Orchestra and the Boston Pops to shows featuring dozens of new performers, conductors, and composers as well as the crowd-pleasing popular artist series, the BSO announced Wednesday. The season that starts on June...
nbcboston.com
Admissions Frozen at Massachusetts Nursing Home After 83 COVID Cases, 2 Deaths
Admissions have been frozen at Life Care Center nursing home in Leominster, Massachusetts, after two residents died and over 80 residents and staff tested positive for COVID-19. As of Friday, there had been 50 resident COVID cases and 33 staff cases, the state Department of Public Health said. The facility...
nbcboston.com
Missing Juvenile Sought by Tewksbury Police
Police in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, are asking fort he public's help to find a missing juvenile from Tewksbury. Shane Brooke, whose age was not given by the Tewksbury Police Department, was last seen around 9 p.m. Saturday. Brooke is described as being white and about 5'10 and 180 pounds. When he...
nbcboston.com
‘So Upsetting': Plymouth Parent Criticizes School's Response to Rat Problem
Parents in Plymouth, Massachusetts, are concerned after learning about reports of rats at South Elementary School. The thought of rats anywhere near where her children learn and play was enough for Doris Duquette to keep them home Monday. She said she received a concerning message from a teacher. "It said,...
