ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Indiana fugitive arrested in Maryville

An Indiana man accused of shooting a family member is in the custody of U.S. Marshals following a brief chase Monday evening in Blount County. An Indiana man accused of shooting a family member is in the custody of U.S. Marshals following a brief chase Monday evening in Blount County.
MARYVILLE, TN
WATE

Morningside Garden issues

Residents at a low-income housing complex in Knoxville have raised some serious issues about their living conditions. They say there are problems with security, elevators don't work, and there is mold and water leaks inside apartments. Morningside Garden issues. Residents at a low-income housing complex in Knoxville have raised some...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

One killed in Cocke County crash

A passenger died in a car crash on a highway in Cocke County Monday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. A passenger died in a car crash on a highway in Cocke County Monday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. News at 11 on 1/31. News at 6...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
WATE

What's coming up at the Tennessee Theatre

So much is happening at the Tennessee Theatre in February from Hamilton to Mighty Musical Monday. So much is happening at the Tennessee Theatre in February from Hamilton to Mighty Musical Monday. News at 11 on 2/1. WATE News at 11 on Feb. 1, 2023. The Seven on 2/01. WATE's...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Man charged with taking teen across state lines

A man was arrested and charged in Knoxville by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with taking a minor across state lines to engage in unlawful sexual activity, according to a release by the U.S. Department of Justice. Man charged with taking teen across state lines. A man was arrested and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Propane heater blamed for fire inside motorhome in Sevierville

A woman is crediting her dog "Sadie" for helping to escape a motorhome fire in Sevierville on Sunday afternoon. WATE Good Morning Tennessee at 6 am. Propane heater blamed for fire inside motorhome in …. A woman is crediting her dog "Sadie" for helping to escape a motorhome fire in...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WATE

5 dead in Union County house fire

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Union County house fire that claimed the lives of five people on Sunday. WATE Midday News. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Union County house fire that claimed the lives of five people on Sunday. WATE Midday News. Good Morning...
UNION COUNTY, TN
WATE

Alcoa's Jordan Harris signs to play football at Tennessee Tech

Alcoa's Jordan Harris signs to play football at Tennessee Tech. Alcoa’s Jordan Harris signs to play football at Tennessee …. Alcoa's Jordan Harris signs to play football at Tennessee Tech. News at 11 on 2/1. WATE News at 11 on Feb. 1, 2023. The Seven on 2/01. WATE's The...
ALCOA, TN
WATE

Counterfeit Goods investigation in Knox County

A Knoxville man is facing charges including money laundering after officers conducted a search of a clothing store, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. A Knoxville man is facing charges including money laundering after officers conducted a search of a clothing store, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Road reopened after rock slide in Townsend

A “large” rock slide that closed a main road in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park for nearly 18 hours has reopened Tuesday. WATE Midday News. A “large” rock slide that closed a main road in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park for nearly 18 hours has reopened Tuesday. WATE Midday News.
TOWNSEND, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy