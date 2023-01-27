Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kslsports.com
Utah State Football Finalizes 2023 Signing Class
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State football officially adds 42 players in head coach Blake Anderson’s third signing class with the program. The Utah State football program announced the the signings as part of the NCAA National Signing Day on Wednesday, February 1. USU was able to add 20...
kslsports.com
Utah State Must Take Care Of Business At Home For NCAA Tournament Birth
LOGAN, Utah – Sitting at 17-5 and fifth in the Mountain West conference, the Aggies are well positioned to make a run over their final nine games. Picked to finish eighth in the Mountain West preseason poll, Utah State matched their 2021-22 win total with a 70-53 road win against Fresno State.
Comments / 0