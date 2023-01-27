Read full article on original website
The Ringer
Championship Round Recap and Soccer Check-in With Jason Flynn
Mike and Jesse recap the conference championship games and discuss the impact on the card market (2:07). Later, Jason Flynn from Soccer Cards United joins the pod to talk about the soccer card market and the growth of the sport in the U.S. (25:07). They finish by discussing some new releases and answering your mailbag questions (53:09).
The Ringer
Early Super Bowl Leans, NBA Check-In, and Tuesday-Night Best Bets
The East Coast Bias boys begin by looking back at the conference championship games (1:00) and then look ahead to the Super Bowl and share their leans and strategies for betting (12:00). Then, they shift their attention to the NBA and discuss the problems with load management (32:00) before previewing Tuesday night’s action (37:00). Finally, they close the show by sharing their favorite bets of the night (47:00).
The Ringer
Kings-Timberwolves Takeaways, the Magic Are Special, and a Wild Weekend of NBA Story Lines
Verno and KOC begin the show discussing the fun game between the Kings and Timberwolves (01:15). They discuss how much fun a potential playoff match would be between the two teams and debate whether the T-wolves’ better play as of late will continue once Karl-Anthony Towns returns. The Magic are showing glimpses of becoming something special, and Bennedict Mathurin is making his case for Rookie of the Year as well as Sixth Man of the Year (11:40). Also, the guys look back at some of the story lines that happened over the weekend, including the missed foul call on LeBron James (27:35), Jaren Jackson Jr.’s Reddit controversy (41:55), Joel Embiid vs. Nikola Jokic (51:44), and Giannis Antetokounmpo scoring 50 points in 30 minutes (56:53). They wrap up the episode with the latest trade rumors (01:03:00).
The Ringer
‘Higher Learning’: Live With Thought Warriors
Finally! In the podcast’s first live event, Van and Rachel host a screening of Netflix’s You People, followed by a Q&A with listeners about the film (:46), the Emmanuel Acho situation (11:32), and watching the NFL after the blackballing of Colin Kaepernick (31:41).
The Ringer
Is Scottie Barnes Ready to Spread His (Big) Wings?
Months ahead of hearing their names called at the 2021 NBA draft, a group of young prospects is hiking the Ennisbrook Trail, a 10-minute drive from P3, a sports performance facility in Santa Barbara, California. Some wonder what they’re doing here. Others are winded. Scottie Barnes, stride by enthusiastic stride, lunges ahead of the pack, enjoying the climb as much as the breathtaking view at the end: Montecito mansions—including Oprah’s—clustered through the redwoods. Staring out to the horizon, the world at his feet, Barnes is hopeful. He FaceTimes his mom, pointing out houses that could one day be theirs.
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Basketball Legend Dies
The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
Son of the famous Michael Jordan confirms relationship with Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife
Marcus Jordan, son of the famous NBA player and legend Michael Jordan, confirmed on social networks what had been suspected for some time now. Since 2020 there were rumors that he had a relationship with Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of his father's partner Scottie Pippen.
The Ringer
Tom Brady Is Retiring a Year Too Late, but Now Has No Lingering Questions
I wonder whether Tom Brady kept up with Cristiano Ronaldo at all. Brady unretired last March, a day after watching the 37-year-old soccer legend score a hat trick against Tottenham. The two chatted on the field after the match, and although Ronaldo claimed that he didn’t talk Brady out of retirement, you can sort of imagine what Brady was thinking as he heard the crowd roar for the aging legend: Why walk away when you can still create moments like this? Don’t the great ones have an obligation to keep trying to be great for as long as they can? It was enough to convince Brady to immediately go back to work in the hope of winning an eighth Super Bowl title.
The Ringer
Instant Reaction Pod: Tom Brady Retires
Brian reacts to the news that Tom Brady is calling it a career, and discusses his final years in Tampa compared to the end of his time in New England. Then, he goes through his favorite Brady moments from his time with the Patriots before ranking his top five Boston athletes of the 21st century.
The Ringer
What Does It Take to Win the All-Time Scoring Title?
James and Seerat get together to celebrate LeBron James’s legacy on the cusp of him overtaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time scoring leader. They talk about when they first became aware of LeBron and discuss how he was able to navigate extreme fan-base expectations and media scrutiny to get to this historic point (4:45). They then dig into many of the key chapters and moments of his career, and the personal adjustments he made to stay healthy for so long (18:30). They end the pod by assessing his current state with the Lakers and speculating on his future (59:33).
The Ringer
The Anthony Edwards Problem and a Trade Rule Every Team Should Follow With Raja Bell
Russillo shares his thoughts on Knicks-Lakers, RJ Barrett’s minutes, the scrappy Heat and their win over the Cavaliers, the bleak situation around Anthony Edwards in Minnesota, Lakers trade rumors, and more (0:41). Then Ryen talks with The Ringer’s Raja Bell about Jokic vs. Embiid, Darius Garland’s offense, Anthony Edwards’s development, whether or not to trust the Clippers, trade deadline stories, and more (21:22). Finally, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (57:49).
The Ringer
Mahomes Adjusts the Belt, the Blame Game, and a Look Ahead to the Super Bowl With Daryl Johnston
Russillo does a Tales From the Couch-style recap of the Chiefs’ win over the Bengals, including the mysterious “extra third down” play, Chris Jones’s impact, undue criticism on referees, and more (0:29). Then Ryen is joined by three-time Super Bowl champion Daryl Johnston to discuss how Patrick Mahomes adjusted to losing his top WRs vs. the Bengals, the underrated Cincinnati defense, Joseph Ossai’s hit on Mahomes, whether we learned anything from 49ers-Eagles, a look ahead to Super Bowl 57, and more (18:35). Finally, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (42:01).
The Ringer
Five NBA Teams That Need to Make a Trade Before the Deadline
The NBA trade deadline is only 10 days away, and with a robust middle class trying to separate itself from the pack, the league is flush with buyers. Short of an intelligent decision from Rob Pelinka, anything and everything feels possible. In no particular order, here’s a look at six...
The Ringer
The Rock NOT Wrestling at ‘WrestleMania’? Plus, the Cody Rhodes Backlash Is Heating Up!
Ben, Khal, and Brian H. are here to break down a few midweek headlines, including:. The Rock’s potential appearance at ‘WrestleMania’ in a non-wrestling role (6:03) Kofi Kingston’s thoughts on “KofiMania” (11:24) Seth Rollins wanting FTR back in WWE (16:08) Response to the ‘Cheap...
The Ringer
The Most Intriguing Teams at the Trade Deadline
Justin, Rob, and Wos discuss who the most intriguing teams are ahead of the trade deadline and the possible acquisitions these teams could make. They talk about the Raptors, Knicks, Warriors, Lakers, and Pelicans. Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre. Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely. Subscribe: Spotify / Apple...
The Ringer
The Lakers’ Referee Problem, Plus Marcus Thompson on the Present and Future of the Golden State Warriors
Logan and Raja open the episode with a discussion of the impact of the referee’s missed call at the end of regulation of Lakers-Celtics (02:00). Later, Logan is joined by The Athletic’s Marcus Thompson to discuss the Golden State Warriors, the underrated value of Bob Myers, his impending contract talks, and the ripple effect that his leaving would create (33:00). Then, Logan asks Marcus whether a handful of Warriors are staying or leaving.
The Ringer
A Special Eagles Season With Philly Sports Media Legend Ray Didinger
With the Eagles on a magical Super Bowl run, Sheil had to call up Philly sports media legend Ray Didinger to get his perspective on this year’s Eagles team. Sheil and Ray bounce from discussing whether this is the best Eagles team we’ve ever seen during Ray’s time covering the Birds to the evolution of Jalen Hurts as a QB and Nick Sirianni as a head coach.
The Ringer
Tom Brady Announces His Retirement
Sheil and Nora react to Tom Brady once again announcing his retirement and discuss what his life will look like after football and the ripple effects of his decision across the league. Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Nora Princiotti. Associate Producer: Mike Wargon. Additional Production Supervision: Conor Nevins and Arjuna Ramgopal.
The Ringer
Knicks Fall to Lakers in OT, Connor Rodgers on Aaron Rodgers and the Jets
(1:05) — KNICKS: Despite Jalen Brunson’s 37 points, the Knicks drop another home game to the Lakers in OT. (6:23) — CALLS: Callers talk Knicks and Syracuse. (15:49) — CONNOR RODGERS: SNY’s Connor Rodgers returns to discuss Aaron Rodgers and the Jets, Jimmy G, what the Giants should do in the offseason, and the Senior Bowl.
