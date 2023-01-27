ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

April 29: SCV Senior Center Celebrity Waiter 2023

The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center Celebrity Waiter Dinner co-chairs Melanie Meyer and Bonnie Teaford are proud to announce the theme for this year’s event will be “Springtime in Paris.”. The annual Celebrity Waiter Dinner fundraiser will move from its summer timeslot to Saturday, April 29. Celebrity Waiter...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
March 3: Family Promise Hosting Poker Tourney, Sip & Paint Fundraiser

Register for the poker event [here]. Also, a Paint and Pinot event will run simultaneously for non-poker players. $25 entry includes a professional team of artists to provide step-by-step instructions to reproduce a pre-selected work of art while participants enjoy wine, beer, or mocktail beverages. Sessions are 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. or 8 p.m. -9 p.m. Register for the Paint and Pinot event at [here].
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Cameron Smyth | Recharge in Our Open Space!

As I look back on 2022 and reflect on the progress we have made in our community, I could not be prouder. Last year we cut the ribbon on the city’s 36th park, Vista Canyon, which offers residents pickleball courts, a new playground and the historic Mitchell River House.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
More Than $54m in Grants Now Open for L.A. County’s Microbusinesses

The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity announced the launch of their new Economic Opportunity Grant program for microbusinesses. The program will distribute more than $54 million across 6,800 grants to small and microbusinesses and nonprofit agencies, prioritizing the most COVID-impacted and highest-need communities and organizations in LA County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Feb. 4: Pedro Roman Memorial Blood Drive

In 2019, Valencia High School student, Pedro Roman, was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Unfortunately lost his battle to cancer on Feb. 1, 2021. Roman had a positive attitude no matter what challenges he faced, which was well-recognized amongst his peers and community. During Roman’streatment, he received over 100 blood transfusions. In remembrance of Roman, the community is partnering with Houchin Community Blood Bank to help other patients in need as well as keep Roman’s legacy alive.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
School Band Association Recognizes Hart District Music Teachers

Three Santa Clarita music educators were recognized Saturday, Jan. 21, for their contributions to music education at the 2023 Southern California School Band & Orchestra Association Winter Conference. Randy Gilpin received the “Robert Greenwell Award.” This award recognizes his contributions as a SCSBOA parade adjudicator and to the parade adjudication...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
UPDATE: Auto-Theft Prevention Clubs No Longer Available

The Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station is officially out of all auto-theft protection clubs for the recent giveaway. The station reported they had many residents reach out. To everyone who responded, the station says thank you. Continue to follow the SCV Sheriff’s social media pages (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, NextDoor, Nixel) for future giveaways.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Jan. 31: SUSD Board Slated to Discuss Future Enrollment Projections

The regular board meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Jan. 31, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will take place at the SUSD Education Center, which is located at 24930 Avenue...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CSUN, Law Enforcement Partner to Produce Fentanyl PSA

California State University, Northridge film students, along with faculty and alumni have produced a public service announcement to address the ongoing fentanyl crisis and educate the public about the dangers of fentanyl pills. This PSA was made in partnership with the United States Attorney’s Office Central District of California, the Drug Enforcement Administration Los Angeles Division and the District Attorney’s Offices of Riverside and San Bernardino Counties.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA

