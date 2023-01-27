Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Rest in Peace, Annie WerschingVanessa TaverasLos Angeles, CA
Payless Duped Social Media Influencers by Posing as a Fancy RetailerCeebla CuudLos Angeles, CA
Referees Make Major Announcement After Game-Altering DecisionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
February 2023 Weather Pattern Forecast For The Southwestern United States ReleasedSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
scvnews.com
April 29: SCV Senior Center Celebrity Waiter 2023
The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center Celebrity Waiter Dinner co-chairs Melanie Meyer and Bonnie Teaford are proud to announce the theme for this year’s event will be “Springtime in Paris.”. The annual Celebrity Waiter Dinner fundraiser will move from its summer timeslot to Saturday, April 29. Celebrity Waiter...
scvnews.com
March 3: Family Promise Hosting Poker Tourney, Sip & Paint Fundraiser
Register for the poker event [here]. Also, a Paint and Pinot event will run simultaneously for non-poker players. $25 entry includes a professional team of artists to provide step-by-step instructions to reproduce a pre-selected work of art while participants enjoy wine, beer, or mocktail beverages. Sessions are 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. or 8 p.m. -9 p.m. Register for the Paint and Pinot event at [here].
scvnews.com
Sulphur Springs, Hart Districts Hosting Many Families One Community Event
Sulphur Springs and William S. Hart Union school districts will host the annual Many Families, One Community event on Saturday, Feb. 25. The event will be held 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Golden Valley High School. The annual event is a resource fair for families and includes workshops on various subjects....
scvnews.com
Cameron Smyth | Recharge in Our Open Space!
As I look back on 2022 and reflect on the progress we have made in our community, I could not be prouder. Last year we cut the ribbon on the city’s 36th park, Vista Canyon, which offers residents pickleball courts, a new playground and the historic Mitchell River House.
scvnews.com
Santa Clarita Transit Ridership for Total, Local Routes Near Pre-Pandemic Numbers
A strong fourth quarter resulted in Santa Clarita Transit reporting its highest ridership figures since 2019. Santa Clarita Transit buses served a total of 2,290,658 riders in 2022, an increase of 38.6% from the year before. Nearly 238,000 riders took a trip aboard a Santa Clarita Transit bus in October...
scvnews.com
More Than $54m in Grants Now Open for L.A. County’s Microbusinesses
The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity announced the launch of their new Economic Opportunity Grant program for microbusinesses. The program will distribute more than $54 million across 6,800 grants to small and microbusinesses and nonprofit agencies, prioritizing the most COVID-impacted and highest-need communities and organizations in LA County.
scvnews.com
Feb. 4: Pedro Roman Memorial Blood Drive
In 2019, Valencia High School student, Pedro Roman, was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Unfortunately lost his battle to cancer on Feb. 1, 2021. Roman had a positive attitude no matter what challenges he faced, which was well-recognized amongst his peers and community. During Roman’streatment, he received over 100 blood transfusions. In remembrance of Roman, the community is partnering with Houchin Community Blood Bank to help other patients in need as well as keep Roman’s legacy alive.
scvnews.com
School Band Association Recognizes Hart District Music Teachers
Three Santa Clarita music educators were recognized Saturday, Jan. 21, for their contributions to music education at the 2023 Southern California School Band & Orchestra Association Winter Conference. Randy Gilpin received the “Robert Greenwell Award.” This award recognizes his contributions as a SCSBOA parade adjudicator and to the parade adjudication...
scvnews.com
UPDATE: Auto-Theft Prevention Clubs No Longer Available
The Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station is officially out of all auto-theft protection clubs for the recent giveaway. The station reported they had many residents reach out. To everyone who responded, the station says thank you. Continue to follow the SCV Sheriff’s social media pages (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, NextDoor, Nixel) for future giveaways.
scvnews.com
Jan. 31: SUSD Board Slated to Discuss Future Enrollment Projections
The regular board meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Jan. 31, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will take place at the SUSD Education Center, which is located at 24930 Avenue...
scvnews.com
Tuesday COVID Roundup: One Additional Death Increases SCV Total to 540
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 56 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,946 new cases countywide and 70 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley since Saturday. Monday’s COVID report from Los Angeles County Department of Public Health was delayed and included in today’s reporting.
scvnews.com
Feb. 1: Hart Board Scheduled to Discuss Proposed Teacher Pay Increase
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will take place Wednesday, Feb. 1, beginning with closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m. This will be an in-person meeting held at the Administrative Center, located at 21380...
scvnews.com
COC Seeks New Members for Independent Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee
The College of the Canyons seeks qualified individuals to serve on the Independent Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee for a three-year term. The committee’s mission is to ensure that bond revenues are expended only for the purposes authorized by law. The committee oversees the compliance of Measure E bond...
scvnews.com
CSUN, Law Enforcement Partner to Produce Fentanyl PSA
California State University, Northridge film students, along with faculty and alumni have produced a public service announcement to address the ongoing fentanyl crisis and educate the public about the dangers of fentanyl pills. This PSA was made in partnership with the United States Attorney’s Office Central District of California, the Drug Enforcement Administration Los Angeles Division and the District Attorney’s Offices of Riverside and San Bernardino Counties.
