In 2019, Valencia High School student, Pedro Roman, was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Unfortunately lost his battle to cancer on Feb. 1, 2021. Roman had a positive attitude no matter what challenges he faced, which was well-recognized amongst his peers and community. During Roman’streatment, he received over 100 blood transfusions. In remembrance of Roman, the community is partnering with Houchin Community Blood Bank to help other patients in need as well as keep Roman’s legacy alive.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO