FARGO– The Bison will host South Dakota tomorrow night in Fargo. The Coyotes come into the matchup just behind the second place Bison in the Summit League standings with a a 7-4 conference record. Tomorrow night’s game will be the 82nd meeting between the Yotes and Bison all time with NDSU holding a 43-38 all time advantage. The Heard remain undefeated at home this season, at 8-0, and defeated South Dakota in Vermllion January 7th. With just half a game separating them from the rival, Coyotes in the standings, the Bison prepare for a tough test.

FARGO, ND ・ 3 HOURS AGO