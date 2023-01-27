Read full article on original website
WISCONSIN (WTAQ) — This month, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has confirmed seven snowmobile related deaths. Many of these deaths are due to speed (particularly with negotiating turns), alcohol and drug use while riding, and operator inexperience. Jake Holsclaw with the DNR says the victims of these fatalities are all over the age of 40.
