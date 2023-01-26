ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgeville, WI

Evers promises flat-tax veto

MADISON, WI (WSAU-MetroSource) – Governor Tony Evers said this week he’ll veto the upcoming state budget of the Republican-controlled Legislature if it includes a flat tax. GOP lawmakers have said they want Wisconsin to transition to a 3.25 percent income tax for all income levels. The Democratic governor...
WISCONSIN STATE
A Deadly January On Wisconsin Snowmobile Trails

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources urges safe snowmobiling. The DNR reports six snowmobile fatalities so far this month and urges all snowmobile operators to make safety the top priority for every ride. The six fatalities involved single adult operators, ranging from 41 to 68...
MADISON, WI
Suspect in Green By Double Homicide Arrested in Arkansas

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A 48-year-old Green Bay man, initially being sought as a person of interest in the suspicious deaths of two women on Green Bay’s east side, is in custody in Arkansas. He is now the suspect of the double homicide investigation. Green Bay Police...
GREEN BAY, WI
Gamblers sweep Madison

The Green Bay Gamblers extended their winning streak to a season high five games with a home and home sweep of Madison. On Friday night, Green Bay scored a 4-3 victory in Madison and on Saturday night at the Resch Center, Matthew DiMarsico delivered a hat trick in Green Bay’s 7-4 win. The Gamblers under first year coach Mike Leone now stand 21-10-1-1 on the year, good for 44 points, in second place in the USHL’s Eastern Conference race and just three points behind conference leading Chicago. The Gamblers have a busy three game weekend coming up with a lot of travel. A home and home set with Dubuque beginning on the road Friday night, returning home for a rematch Saturday before finishing off the set at Cedar Rapids on Sunday.
GREEN BAY, WI

