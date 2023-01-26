Read full article on original website
Dairy Innovation Hub advisory council elects Daniels as chair, welcomes new faces, honors retiring members
Members of the Dairy Innovation Hub advisory council recently elected a new chair, welcomed two members, and honored retiring members on Jan. 23 during the group’s first meeting of 2023. The Dairy Innovation Hub, which launched in 2019, is a $7.8 million per year investment by the State of...
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Reports 7 Total Snowmobile Deaths This Year
WISCONSIN (WTAQ) — This month, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has confirmed seven snowmobile related deaths. Many of these deaths are due to speed (particularly with negotiating turns), alcohol and drug use while riding, and operator inexperience. Jake Holsclaw with the DNR says the victims of these fatalities are all over the age of 40.
Evers promises flat-tax veto
MADISON, WI (WSAU-MetroSource) – Governor Tony Evers said this week he’ll veto the upcoming state budget of the Republican-controlled Legislature if it includes a flat tax. GOP lawmakers have said they want Wisconsin to transition to a 3.25 percent income tax for all income levels. The Democratic governor...
A Deadly January On Wisconsin Snowmobile Trails
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources urges safe snowmobiling. The DNR reports six snowmobile fatalities so far this month and urges all snowmobile operators to make safety the top priority for every ride. The six fatalities involved single adult operators, ranging from 41 to 68...
Suspect in Green By Double Homicide Arrested in Arkansas
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A 48-year-old Green Bay man, initially being sought as a person of interest in the suspicious deaths of two women on Green Bay’s east side, is in custody in Arkansas. He is now the suspect of the double homicide investigation. Green Bay Police...
Gamblers sweep Madison
The Green Bay Gamblers extended their winning streak to a season high five games with a home and home sweep of Madison. On Friday night, Green Bay scored a 4-3 victory in Madison and on Saturday night at the Resch Center, Matthew DiMarsico delivered a hat trick in Green Bay’s 7-4 win. The Gamblers under first year coach Mike Leone now stand 21-10-1-1 on the year, good for 44 points, in second place in the USHL’s Eastern Conference race and just three points behind conference leading Chicago. The Gamblers have a busy three game weekend coming up with a lot of travel. A home and home set with Dubuque beginning on the road Friday night, returning home for a rematch Saturday before finishing off the set at Cedar Rapids on Sunday.
