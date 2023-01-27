Read full article on original website
Illinois COVID-19 Disaster Proclamation to end
CHICAGO (25 News Now) - Aligning with the Federal Government’s decision to end the national public health emergency with COVID-19 on May 11th, Governor JB Pritzker announced Tuesday that Illinois will end its state public health emergency that day as well. The proclamation formalized emergency procedures by activating the...
Local groups urge postpartum support for new parents
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Postpartum psychosis is a rare condition pushed into the spotlight following the Massachusetts killing of three children allegedly by their mother’s hand. While that condition occurs in an extremely small percentage of births, local experts said this does highlight the high amount of stress...
Sunny trend continues!
PEORIA (25 News Now) - It’s another cold start across central Illinois, with air temperatures in the single digits. Wind chills have once again dipped below zero for much of the area. Another sunny day is on tap and the sunshine will combine with breezy southwest winds to warm temperatures into the low 30s this afternoon. Further warming is on tap for Thursday, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.
Ameren Illinois asks state utility regulatory commission for rate increases
(25 News Now) - Ameren Illinois has asked the Illinois Commerce Commission for electric and gas rate increases that would drive utility bills even higher. Ameren Illinois has asked for a $160.4 million gas increase and a four-year, $435 million hike in electric rates. The request follows Ameren receiving more...
State of Illinois to mandate police body cameras
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A new change will be coming to police departments in 2025. Each police department in the State of Illinois must have officers wearing body cameras. Bloomington Police Department’s public information officer said body cameras should be seen as tools and not weapons. “The training...
Leaders look to recoup lost money from housing taxes
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A tax that went unnoticed for nearly two decades is in the spotlight, along with the missing grants that were supposed to come with it. Now, local leaders want to take control, and get money back into housing south of Chicago. First put into action...
Flights canceled, at least 2 dead as ice storm freezes US
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Winter weather brought ice to a wide swath of the United States on Tuesday, canceling more than 1,700 flights nationwide and snarling highways. At least two people died on slick roads in Texas and two law officers in the state were seriously injured, including a deputy who was pinned under a truck, authorities said.
70 Years: History of WEEK-TV
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - Two months into 1953 WEEK-TV went on the air for the first time. Bob Arthur was the first news anchor to be welcomed into homes throughout Central Illinois, joined by Francis Dayle Hearn in sports and hometown favorite Bill Houlihan for weather. When WEEK-TV...
Illinois House GOP lays out budget priorities for upcoming year
SPRINGFIELD (25 News Now) - The state budget is one of the biggest pieces of legislation worked on by Illinois lawmakers every year. Tuesday, House Republicans announced their budget team and established their priorities for the coming year. House Minority Leader Tony McCombie says she wants the process to include...
