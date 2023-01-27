Read full article on original website
Related
94.3 Jack FM
‘Outstanding leadership’: Clinton farmer reelected Wisconsin Soybean Marketing Board chair
WISCONSIN DELLS – As part of a full agenda, the Wisconsin Soybean Marketing Board (WSMB) held its annual officer election during its winter board meeting on the eve of the annual Wisconsin Corn/Soy Expo at the Kalahari Resort in Wisconsin Dells. WSMB President Patrick Mullooly earned reelection by his...
94.3 Jack FM
Suspect in Green By Double Homicide Arrested in Arkansas
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A 48-year-old Green Bay man, initially being sought as a person of interest in the suspicious deaths of two women on Green Bay’s east side, is in custody in Arkansas. He is now the suspect of the double homicide investigation. Green Bay Police...
Comments / 0