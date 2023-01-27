Bucks' Beauchamp uses school supplies to inspire kids in Racine

A rookie in the NBA, MarJon Beauchamp is used to passing basketballs, but at Roosevelt Elementary in Racine recently, it was all about school supplies for the next generation.

“Where I come from I didn’t really have anyone to look up to," explains Beauchamp. "I just told myself when I do make it, I’m going to keep doing this, inspiring the next.”

Wearing where he started on his chest, MarJon is still overwhelmed when he walks into a room and everyone knows his name.

"The cheers, the joy when I walked in here, how they knew my name and they were just excited," Beauchamp says, grinning. "I can’t even explain it, because those kids are special.”

Passing out notebooks, crayons and candy.

"They have a great staff and great teachers over here and I just hope they fulfill their dreams and just know there’s a bigger world out there. And they can do whatever they want," he said.

MarJon also handed out hugs and autographs. In return, he received pictures to put on his fridge, representing the memories made.

“That blew my mind," the rookie admits. "Six-year-old kids knew my name, and look up to me, so I definitely want to keep going and be that inspiration for them.

Leaving the gym eager to do more, MarJon hopes to leave the same message wherever life takes him.

“Hard times don’t last forever. You just have to keep going," MarJon said.

