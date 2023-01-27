ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goleta, CA

2 Santa Barbara Murder Defendants Make Brief Court Appearances

Two of the men charged with murder in the shooting death of a Camarillo man on Santa Barbara’s waterfront made brief court appearances on Wednesday. Their cases were continued to Feb. 17 in Santa Barbara County Superior Court. Four Santa Barbara men have been arrested and criminally charged in...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Maria Carjacking, Pursuit Land 2 in Custody

A juvenile and a 19-year-old man were arrested following a carjacking and pursuit in Santa Maria late Monday night. At approximately 11 p.m., officers from the Santa Maria Police Department responded to a report of a carjacking involving multiple suspects armed with a gun on the 300 block of East Betteravia Road, Sgt. Andy Brice said.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Santa Barbara Police Converge on Westside After Man Found Seriously Wounded

Santa Barbara police swarmed into a Westside neighborhood Monday night after a man was found seriously injured, the victim of a shooting. Police and other emergency personnel were dispatched at about 7:30 p.m. after receiving 9-1-1 reports of a violent incident in the 500 block of West Anapamu Street, between San Pascual Street and the Union Pacific railroad tracks.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Injured Paraglider Airlifted to Santa Barbara Hospital After Crash Landing

An injured paraglider was rescued Wednesday after crash landing in the mountains above Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Firefighters and other emergency personnel were dispatched at about 11:30 a.m. to the crash scene approximately 300 feet off Gibraltar Road, said Mike Eliason, a Fire Department spokesman.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Bill Macfadyen: Gangs, Murder Leave Santa Barbara Officials Speechless

It’s been more than a week and I’m just as angry over the murder of Camarillo tourist Rob Gutierrez as I was when I wrote my Jan. 20 Best of Bill column. As Noozhawk reported back on Dec. 9, Gutierrez was shot that night near Santa Barbara’s world-famous Dolphin Family Statue at the base of Stearns Wharf — the exact center of our local tourist scene.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Woman Injured in Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash Near Buellton

A woman was trapped following a single-vehicle rollover crash Wednesday on Highway 101 near Buellton. At 11:47 a.m., personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and the California Highway Patrol were dispatched to the incident on northbound Highway 101 one-half mile south of Santa Rosa Road, fire Capt. Scott Safechuck said.
BUELLTON, CA
Jesse Mendez Contreras Jr. of Lompoc, 1981-2023

Jesse Mendez Contreras, Jr. was a loving father, son, brother and friend. He left this world suddenly on Jan. 12, 2023 at the age of 41. He was born to Terry Arellanes and Jesse Contreras, Sr. on Sept. 15, 1981. Junior was the life of the party. He enjoyed and...
LOMPOC, CA
Dorothy Anne Aschettino Allen of Santa Barbara, 1929-2021

Dorothy Anne Aschettino Allen was born in Long Branch, New Jersey. She was raised by her loving mother, after her father suddenly passed away when she was nine. She lived with her three sisters and two brothers, mother and grandmother until she married Danny O’Brien in 1946. They had three children before Danny O’Brien cruelly abandoned Dorothy and the toddlers.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Arts Collaborative Names New Board Members

The Santa Barbara Arts Collaborative has announced the addition of four new board members, Sharyn Main, Vanae Rivera, Dug Uyesaka, and Joseph Velasco. “We are thrilled that these four dynamic leaders have joined our Board of Directors,” said Helene Schneider, newly appointed board president. “Each brings incredible expertise, connections to the Santa Barbara community, and a wealth of wisdom and energy for growing and sustaining our local arts scene.”
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Patricia Anne Marek of Santa Barbara, 1946-2022

Patricia “Patty” Anne Marek, 76, passed away peacefully on Dec. 8, 2022, after a long battle with adrenal metastatic cancer. Patty was born in Santa Barbara on Aug. 1, 1946 to Ruben and Hope Ponce (deceased). She attended Santa Barbara Jr. High and Santa Barbara High School, where...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
First 2023 Beautify Goleta Event Amasses 15,000 Pounds of Trash

A record amount of trash — more than 15,000 pounds — was collected at the first Beautify Goleta event of 2023, the city of Goleta reports. The number reflects a combination of the Self-Guided Cleanup and Bulky Item Drop Off on Jan. 28. For the Self-Guided Cleanup, 27...
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara High School Students Win Congressional App Challenge

A pair of Santa Barbara High School (SBHS) students won the Congressional App Challenge by creating a program that aims to strengthen student connectedness with an anti-cyberbullying approach. Computer Science Academy students senior Christian Sanchez, and sophomore Antonio Ayala developed One Connected as a way for students to easily and...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
37% of Goleta Elementary Students Not Yet Reading at Grade Level, Testing Data Show

Nearly four out of 10 students in the Goleta Union School District are not reading at grade level, according to results from the latest round of Star 360 testing. “We, as a district, take complete ownership of that,” Superintendent Diana Galindo Roybal said. “We are not ignoring the fact that our students need to be able to become readers by the end of third grade.”
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Strings Masterclass Features Cellist Alisa Weilerstein

Cellist Alisa Weilerstein will lead the next Santa Barbara Strings masterclass, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1 at El Montecito Presbyterian Church, 1455 East Valley Road. The free event is open to all who are interested. The two performers in the class will be Noah Girdler (Herbert “Concerto No. 2, Mvnt....
SANTA BARBARA, CA

