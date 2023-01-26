Read full article on original website
SacRT to close some light rail stations in phases as it awaits modern train cars
(KTXL) — Sacramento’s public transportation system SacRT is closing several light rail stations the first weekend of February in order to remodel a station that will meet the requirements of the system’s new trains that are being built. •Video Above: Sacramento laundromat provides free services to people in need SacRT will remodel the 59th St. […]
San Joaquin County sinkhole swallows third vehicle after driver ignores "road closed" sign
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY - The CHP is reminding drivers not to drive around road-closure signs. Officers say that, on Saturday, a truck drove into a large sinkhole on Kasson Road near Tracy after the driver ignored a "road closed" sign. The road was washed out earlier this month after a retention pond failed during the string of powerful storms.It's unclear if anyone was hurt in the incident, but the driver was cited for ignoring the sign.Believe it or not, this is the third time someone has driven into the same sinkhole. On Thursday, a second person drove around the signs and landed their sedan in the sinkhole.On January 17, someone drove into the sinkhole while the roadway was still flooded. However, at that time warning signs were up.
South Sacramento business owners clash over proposed marijuana dispensary
SACRAMENTO — A clash over cannabis is heating up as two small business owners battle it out in a south Sacramento neighborhood over a proposed new marijuana dispensary.Diamond House Detox is a rehabilitation center that treats dozens of clients each day with drug addictions."They're coming here to what they feel like is a safe place to get treatment," said Vicky Magobet, the CEO of Diamond House Detox.The outpatient facility has been in business along Bruceville Road since last February, but now, they could be getting a new neighbor in the vacant storefront next door: a marijuana dispensary."I was very worried...
KCRA Today: Demanding police accountability at Tyre Nichols vigil, Tesla catches fire on HWY 50, Davis Peet’s unionizes
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Intel warns officials it plans 343 layoffs at its Folsom campus
Intel Corporation has told state and local officials that it plans to lay off about 340 workers at its Folsom campus.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Manteca
(KTXL) — A pedestrian was killed Monday morning in Stockton after they were hit by a car that then fled from the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol Stockton Office. — Video Above: Truck falls into sinkhole near Tracy CHP said that the accident occurred near State Route 120 and French Camp Road outside […]
Near 400-unit affordable housing project could be leased up by fall 2024
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Nearly 400-units of affordable housing is due in Elk Grove around fall of 2024. The Poppy Grove apartments broke ground mid-January, marking construction for the city's largest affordable housing development so far. It's 387 units with 14 buildings across 16 acres. "It may be the...
Getting Answers: Does Sacramento have a specialized police unit like Memphis unit that killed Tyre Nichols?
SACRAMENTO -- The five officers charged with second-degree murder for the death of Sacramento native Tyre Nichols were part of the now-disbanded "Scorpion Unit" within the Memphis Police Department. The specialized unit was short for Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods, but complaints about excessive policing rolled in shortly after its inception. In the weeks now following Nichols' death, CBS13 viewers asked if police departments within the Sacramento region utilized a similar specialized unit for patrolling. In Stockton, there's no such group. In areas with multiple incidents, a spokesperson told CBS13 it's an "all hands on deck" approach,...
1 person dead after 2-alarm fire breaks out at Stockton home
STOCKTON - One person has died, following a two-alarm fire in Stockton Monday. The fire broke out at a triplex home in the 9500 block of Bankroft Way near Stanfield Drive Monday morning and went to two alarms. A Stockton Fire Department spokesperson confirms one adult died in the fire. Two others, including a child, were transported to the hospital with burns.The fire appears to have caused heavy damage to the home and has destroyed an older-model Mustang parked in front of the home. This is a developing story.
Many Sacramento waterway encampments abandoned after winter storm flooding
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento, much like many areas across Northern California, was devastated by January’s winter storms. Thousands experienced downed trees, power outages and extensive flooding. North of downtown Sacramento many who lived along the American River Parkway sought shelter elsewhere, as fear of river flooding grew. A...
California Governor Gavin Newsom Statement on the Beating Death of Sacramento Native, Tyre Nichols, by Memphis Police Department Officers
January 28, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement in response to the Memphis Police Department’s body camera footage being released, showing the deadly actions that took the life of Tyre Nichols, a Sacramento native, and led to the charging of five since fired Memphis Law Enforcement Officers:
Firefighters respond to "spontaneous" Tesla car battery fire in California
A Tesla Model S "spontaneously caught fire" while traveling down a highway in Rancho Cordova, California, prompting firefighters to respond to the scene, officials said. On Saturday afternoon, crew members from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to a Tesla that was "engulfed in flames" due to a battery fire, officials said in a tweet. Video posted by Metro Fire of Sacramento showed firefighters hosing the vehicle down as other cars drove by. Photos of the aftermath of the blaze showed the totally charred front hood of the vehicle. Firefighters used 6,000 gallons of water to extinguish the flames as two fire engines, a water tender and a ladder truck were called to assist. Crews used jacks to access the underside to extinguish and cool the battery, fire officials said. No one was injured in the incident, officials said. "The vehicle battery compartment spontaneously caught fire while it was traveling freeway speeds on EB Hwy 50," the fire department said in a tweet. "The fire was extinguished with approx 6,000 gallons of water, as the battery cells continued to combust. Thankfully no injuries were reported."
San Joaquin County deputies investigating sudden inmate death
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — San Joaquin County deputies are investigating after an inmate was found unresponsive in his cell and later died. The 46-year-old inmate was in the Sheltered Housing Unit and found just before 5 p.m. Monday. Officials performed life-saving measures and he was taken to the hospital where he died two days later, according to officials.
Elk Grove Police Daily Watch Summary January 26, 2023
Charges: PC 29610(A), 30305(A)(1), 29800(A)(1), 25400(A)(1), 25400(C)(6), 25400(C)(6)(B), 25850(A), WARRANT, 148.9(A), HS 11357(b)(1), 11357(B) Suspect: JUVENILE (AMJ, 16, ARRESTED) and VILLA, JOSE (HMA, 18, ARRESTED) HS 11357(B)(2 Misdemeanor. POSSESS >28.5G MARIJUANA >8G CONCENTRATED CANNIBAS OR BOTH. PC 148.9(A) Misdemeanor. GIVING FALSE IDENTIFICATION TO A PEACE OFFICER. Bail: No Bail. Total...
Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run crash in front of Escalon plant nursery
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol needs your help solving a deadly hit and run that happened early Monday morning in San Joaquin County. According to a news release, it happened around 5:30 a.m. near SR-120 and French Camp Road in front of Parks Wholesale Nursery.
Eastbound I-80 off-ramp to Taylor Road closed in Roseville due to 'serious' collision
ROSEVILLE, Calif — The eastbound Interstate 80 off-ramp to Taylor Road is closed Tuesday in Roseville after a collision. California Highway Patrol said they are assisting with the "major collision" and there is no estimated time of reopening. The Rocklin Police Department described it as a "serious injury collision"...
Laundromat offers free services to the unhoused and people in need
A laundromat in Sacramento regularly offers free services to those most in need. Laundromat offers free services to the unhoused and …. A laundromat in Sacramento regularly offers free services to those most in need. Candlelight vigil for Tyre Nichols held at Sacramento …. With candles in hand, hundreds gathered...
Gunshot victim found inside car that hit building in Stockton
(KTXL) — A man died after he was shot and crashed into an office building in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. According to the police, officers responded around 1 a.m. Monday to a report of a person being shot on Feather River Drive. Video above: DNA evidence leads...
Man arrested in Elk Grove in connection to fentanyl-related death by El Dorado Narcotics Detectives
El Dorado County Sheriff Deputy arresting a man for selling fentanyl-related to an overdose death in Elk Grove on Monday, January 23, 2023.Photo byCourtesy of the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office)
Vacaville road closures prompt evacuation warning, Solano County officials say
The Solano County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation warning Thursday for residents in an area of Vacaville where the recent severe storms damaged two roads. The warning covers Gates Canyon Road above the 2.5-mile marker and Mix Canyon Road above the 1.2-mile marker because Solano County Resource Management engineers “determined both roads have experienced land slippage compromising their structural integrity.”
