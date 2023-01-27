ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks, ND

Comments / 0

Related
kvrr.com

Ada, Minnesota Mayor Faces DWI Charge For November Crash

ADA, Minn. (KVRR) — The mayor of Ada, Minnesota is facing a DWI charge tied to a crash back in November. Court records show 36-year-old John Hintz rolled his pickup in a ditch in Norman County. Hintz and a passenger had no major injuries. But he failed two sobriety...
ADA, MN
kvrr.com

Bill caps North Dakota insulin cost at $25.00 per month

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – A bipartisan bill in the North Dakota Senate would require insurance companies to cap insulin costs at $25 a month. A Hillsboro woman whose daughter has type one diabetes is fighting for it to pass. “It’s a life-threatening disease and the only thing that they...
HILLSBORO, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy