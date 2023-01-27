Read full article on original website
Related
kvrr.com
U.S. Air Force: Fufeng Grand Forks Project Presents Threat to National Security
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KVRR) — A U.S. Air Force assistant secretary says the force’s position on Fufeng’s project in Grand Forks is unambiguous: it presents a significant threat to national security. That was in a letter to Sen. John Hoeven by Andrew P. Hunter, Assistant Secretary of the...
kvrr.com
Ada, Minnesota Mayor Faces DWI Charge For November Crash
ADA, Minn. (KVRR) — The mayor of Ada, Minnesota is facing a DWI charge tied to a crash back in November. Court records show 36-year-old John Hintz rolled his pickup in a ditch in Norman County. Hintz and a passenger had no major injuries. But he failed two sobriety...
kvrr.com
Bill caps North Dakota insulin cost at $25.00 per month
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – A bipartisan bill in the North Dakota Senate would require insurance companies to cap insulin costs at $25 a month. A Hillsboro woman whose daughter has type one diabetes is fighting for it to pass. “It’s a life-threatening disease and the only thing that they...
Comments / 0