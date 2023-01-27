Colin Castleton scored 20 points and Kyle Lofton added 14 points and four assists, lifting Florida to a 67-54 upset of No. 2 Tennessee in Gainesville, Fla., on Wednesday. Florida has now beaten a top-two team at home in back-to-back seasons after upsetting No. 2 Auburn 63-62 on Feb. 19, 2022.

