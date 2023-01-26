Read full article on original website
Neurapix’s Enhanced AI Can Learn a Photo Editing Style in Just 2 Hours
Neurapix says it has accelerated its artificial intelligence (AI) software and is now able to learn a photographer’s style by analyzing a fraction of the photos it used to need — up to 24 times as fast. The company’s AI-based software was broadly launched earlier this month and...
ARRI and Rotolight Settle Photo and Video Lighting Patent Lawsuit
In late 2021, ARRI launched legal proceedings to challenge the validity of multiple patents related to lighting effects, claiming that many were erroneously granted for technical solutions that weren’t actually new. It has today withdrawn that complaint with regard to Rotolight. On September 10, 2021, ARRI announced that after...
Excire Foto Review: Supercharged AI-Driven Digital Asset Management
Excire Foto positions itself as able to help photographers tag, organize, and search their images quickly, including the capability to search through images to the level of discerning if subjects in them are smiling or not. It sounds powerful, but how helpful is it really?. Originally released as a plugin...
Watch Deepfake Tech Flawlessly Change an Actor’s Spoken Language
Last August, artificial intelligence (AI) company Flawless said that it was able to reduce the number of profanities spoken in a movie using deepfake technology but now has shown what that process looks like and how it can even seamlessly alter spoken language. Flawless is a London-based startup that worked...
Sony Has Moved 90% of its Camera Production from China to Thailand
Sony has transitioned the manufacturing of cameras that are destined to be sold in Japan, the United States, and Europe out of China and to a factory in Thailand, which amounts to about 90% of its total production. According to a report from Nikkei, Sony determined that the risk wholly...
Can You Find the X? Photographer’s Gigapixel Images Contain Hidden Code
A promotional campaign has used a photographer’s gigapixel images to hide an X containing a code that could win you a cruise. Celebrity Cruises teamed up with panoramic photographer Will Pearson who runs Eye Revolution to create five enormous pictures that each contain four billion pixels. Each image is...
Telescope Camera Captures Mysterious Swirling Whirlpool
A swirling whirlpool appeared in the night sky above Hawaii earlier this month leaving researchers astonished. A camera at the summit of Mauna Kea, outside the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan’s Subaru telescope recorded the bizarre event — which is being pinned on Elon Musk’s SpaceX. A...
‘Lunchbox’ Replaces Photographers as the First AI Image Generator for Food
A company has launched the first artificially intelligent (AI) image generator for food photos. AI food photo generator, called Lunchbox, is aimed at restaurants that need to quickly create images of food for their social media pages, websites, and menus. Lunchbox, which is based on OpenAI’s DALL-E generative AI, hopes...
