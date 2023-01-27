Read full article on original website
Roll 'Bama Roll
Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts to be first Alabama Super Bowl QB since 1977
Happy Monday, everyone. It was an ugly weekend for the Tide. Gymnastics lost in Lexington, the men’s basketball team played their worst game of the season by far to get blown out in Norman, and the women’s team provided the only relative bright spot by keeping it within 13 against a South Carolina team that generally destroys everyone.
Shelby Reporter
Local teams compete in Last Chance Track and field meet
BIRMINGHAM – Chelsea, Pelham and Shelby County all attended the Last Chance Track and Field meet held at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Saturday, Jan. 28. Chelsea’s Cady McPhail placed first in three events at the track meet Saturday morning. McPhail came in first place in the 800-meter run timing at 2:18.32, in the 1600-meter run with a time of 4:57.88 and in the 3200-meter run timing at 11:29.82.
Shelby Reporter
Oak Mountain, Thompson finish girls bowling season at state tournament
GADSDEN – Following another spectacular run for both teams this season, the Oak Mountain Eagles and Thompson Warriors saw their 2022-2023 bowling season come to an end on Friday, Jan. 28 as two of the final eight teams left in the 6A-7A classification. Competing in the AHSAA State Bowling...
Shelby Reporter
Thompson falls to No. 1 Vestavia Hills
ALABASTER –Thompson hosted the new no. 1 ranked team in Class 7A Friday, January 27 in the Vestavia Hills Rebels who came in fresh off a win against Hoover to take control of the area. Vestavia came in focused on leaving with the area crown and the tournament’s no. 1 seed and looked every bit like the best team in the state. The Rebels surged to a 22-5 lead and never let.
Shelby Reporter
Shelby County Extreme Bulls holds 14th annual rodeo
COLUMBIANA – It was an action packed three days for Shelby County Extreme Bulls as the 14th annual Shelby County Extreme Bulls was held in Columbiana. The Shelby County Extreme Bulls rodeo was held on Jan. 26-28. Both Saturday, Jan. 27 and Sunday, Jan. 28 were sold out. Ryan...
Several Alabama Restaurants Closed Due To “Roach Infestation”
NO. NO. JUST NO! THIS LIST SPANS ACROSS MANY CITIES HERE IN ALABAMA. I can not handle a roach at my favorite eating establishment in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. This breaks my heart. One of my absolute FAVORITE restaurants was CLOSED DOWN recently because of a "roach infestation" according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Shelby Reporter
County has 14 soccer teams ranked in preseason standings
Following a 2022 season in which 13 teams from Shelby County advanced to the playoffs, the 2023 is going to open with as much promise after 14 local teams found their way into the top 10 of their respective classification’s rankings. Last season, not only did 13 make the...
Attorney Says Darius Miles Facing Death Penalty & More
One of the most tragic cases of 2023 has been a hot topic in recent days in Alabama and even across the United States. News outlets all over have been talking about this case. Police in Tuscaloosa have charged former University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and one other man with capital murder after an early morning shooting on the Tuscaloosa Strip that left Jamea Harris of Birmingham dead.
Lil Wayne returning to Alabama on ‘Welcome to Tha Carter Tour’: How to get tickets
Lil Wayne will return to Alabama in 2023 on his “Welcome to Tha Carter Tour,” playing a show on April 24 at Birmingham’s Iron City. Tickets for the 8 p.m. concert go on sale Friday, Feb. 3, at 10 a.m. CT via Ticketmaster. (A pre-sale starts on Tuesday at noon, according to the Ticketmaster website.) Tickets are priced at $79.95 for general admission, according to promoter Live Nation/Red Mountain Entertainment. The Iron City website lists prices as $77.50-$348, with the upper level presumably for VIP tickets.
tourcounsel.com
Century Plaza | Shopping mall in Birmingham, Alabama
Century Plaza was an enclosed shopping mall in Birmingham, Alabama, United States. Opened in 1975, the mall originally included four anchor stores and more than one hundred tenants, but lost three of those anchors (JCPenney, Belk and Rich's-Macy's) in the mid-2000s. In May 2009, the mall was completely closed as...
Shelby Reporter
Thompson’s Warriorettes are going to Disney World
ALABASTER – The Warriorettes continue to dominate in their first season of competitions. On Saturday, Jan. 28 both the varsity and junior varsity competed in the UDA Magic City Regional. That following Sunday both teams participated in the DTU Bama Regional. Both teams competed in jazz and high kick...
Guest opinion: Birmingham-Southern College alum asking hard questions about public bailout
As a 1982 graduate of Birmingham-Southern College, it pains me to see the financial condition it has fallen into that now threatens its viability as an institution. I count my four years on The Hilltop as some of the most formative and enjoyable years of my life. There, I learned much about myself and much about the world. One of the most significant things I learned there was that learning how to think for oneself is an essential component of being well-educated. So, despite my appreciation for my experience at BSC, it might surprise you to find I’m skeptical of the notion that public funds should be used to create some bridge to the future for my alma mater.
Shelby Reporter
Briarwood girls dominate in blowout against Calera
NORTH SHELBY – Briarwood’s girl commanded the court in a blowout win against Calera on Friday, Jan. 27 thanks to a dominant defensive performance that saw the Lions give up six or fewer points per quarter to the Eagles in a 50-15 victory. Calera struggled with the presence...
Shelby Reporter
Coosa Valley wins big over Hooper
HARPERSVILLE – Coosa Valley gutted out a huge win in its recent area matchup against the Hooper on Friday, Jan. 27. Coosa Valley picked up a 74-53 ahead of its first-round playoff game. Coosa Valley posted 13 points in the opening quarter while limiting Hooper to only eight points....
Birmingham got no warning on mass inmate release, Mayor Woodfin says
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin complained Tuesday that he had no advance notice from the Alabama Department of Corrections about a planned mass release of inmates. “Today is Tuesday,” Woodfin said. “I got notice of this Saturday and it wasn’t from the Alabama Department of Corrections.”. His staff...
New movie being shot in Birmingham
The filming for a new movie started in Birmingham and several surrounding cities on Monday.
Shelby Reporter
SCAC hosts Helen Keller Art Show, Robin Nance Metz Art Competition
COLUMBIANA – Local residents currently have the opportunity to observe a variety of art pieces from students all over the state in the latest art galleries at the Shelby County Arts Council. The Helen Keller Art Show of Alabama is back at SCAC. The gallery displays pieces from throughout...
‘My heart is hurting’: Birmingham high school senior mourned following deadly weekend shooting, suspect charged
Family, friends and classmates are mourning the death of a Parker High School senior who was fatally shot in Birmingham over the weekend. Jaylen Clark, 17, was killed early Sunday during a dispute that left two others wounded. Authorities said Clark was unarmed. An 18-year-old has been charged in connection...
Shelby Reporter
Pelham gets redemption in rivalry win against Helena
PELHAM – The Pelham Panthers earned a major area win by a single point to county foe Helena on Friday, Jan. 27 in a tightly-contested 42-41 victory. The Panthers were never in danger of a loss during their first-half run. Pelham put together an early lead in the first quarter after posting 12 points, while the defense limited Helena to nine points.
Shelby Reporter
Pelham Civic Complex and Ice Arena to host motorcycle and ice racing event
PELHAM – Motorcycle and ice racing fans can expect some high-flying fun on Saturday, March 4. The tour is entitled Xtreme International Racing (Xiir) is a professional racing tour on ice and has the acronym XiiR. X-treme indoor ice racing is one of the fastest-growing winter racing series. “This...
