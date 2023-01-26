ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Kehlani And Brent Faiyaz To Headline 2023 Sol Blume Festival

By DeMicia Inman
Vibe
Vibe
 4 days ago

Sol Blume Festival is back this spring with a heavy Hip-Hop and R&B lineup. Set for April 29-30, 2023, the fourth annual affair brings talent from across the globe to Sacramento, Calif. for two days of music and culture.

Wasteland singer Brent Faiyaz returns to the west coast city for the first time since 2018 to headline the first night while Bay area representative Kehlani is revealed as the festival’s closing act.

More from VIBE.com

Additional performers include Ella Mai, Teyana Taylor, Arin Ray, Mariah The Scientist, Flo, Coco Jones, Pink Sweat$, Chlöe, Nao PinkPantheress, Thuy, and Jacquees. Hip-Hop is represented by Isaiah Rashad, LaRussell, and Joey Bada$$, among 20+ other performers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kJyfM_0kSkuST300
Ella Mai performs onstage at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 20, 2022 in New York City.
Related Story

Sol Blume 2022 Showcased The Vibrant Diversity Thriving In R&B

In April 2022, Sol Blume gathered over 40,000 total attendees from across the world to enjoy performances from Victoria Monet, Blxst, Jazmine Sullivan, Jhene Aiko, and more. As VIBE described the weekend ‘highlighted the vastness of the current players taking bases in the field of R&B.”

Tickets for this year’s event go on sale on Monday (Jan. 30) at 10:00 a.m. PT on the official Sol Blume website. Both general admission and VIP passes will be available for interested attendees. In the coming months, organizers will reveal experiential details including the food, drink, and art lineups.

View the full 2023 Sol Blume Festival lineup below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KpAX8_0kSkuST300

SATURDAY, APRIL 29:

  • Brent Faiyaz
  • Ella Mai
  • Isaiah Rashad
  • Joey Bada$$
  • Nao
  • Sabrina Claudio
  • Mariah The Scientist
  • Amber Mark
  • LaRussell
  • Rini
  • Mereba
  • Rejjie Snow
  • Alex Isley
  • Fana Hues
  • Christian Kuria

SUNDAY, APRIL 30:

  • Kehlani
  • Teyana Taylor
  • Jessie Reyez
  • Pink Sweat$
  • Chlöe
  • PinkPantheress
  • Thuy
  • Jacquees
  • Muni Long
  • Mahalia
  • Marc E Bassy
  • Destin Conrad
  • Arin Ray
  • FLO
  • Coco Jones
  • Noodles
  • Zae France
  • Samaria

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC10

Longtime friend of Tyre Nichols remembers time together

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This has been a difficult time for friends and family, but a close friend of Tyre Nichols says her focus is to get justice. Sacramentan Angelina Paxton will remembers her long time friend Tyre Nichols as more of a brother, family. "I think a lot of...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

Midtown Sac restauranteurs to open barbecue spot in Old Town EG

A barbecue restaurant is coming to Old Town Elk Grove this April. Sacramento restaurateur Michael Hargis and West Sacramento chef Brock Macdonald plan to open LowBrau’s Slow and Low Smokehouse at 9700 Railroad St., near the Dust Bowl Brewing Co.’s taproom. Hargis noted that the restaurant was inspired...
ELK GROVE, CA
Fox40

Laundromat offers free services to the unhoused and people in need

A laundromat in Sacramento regularly offers free services to those most in need. Laundromat offers free services to the unhoused and …. A laundromat in Sacramento regularly offers free services to those most in need. Candlelight vigil for Tyre Nichols held at Sacramento …. With candles in hand, hundreds gathered...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Minors rescued from roller coaster ride at Scandia Fun Center

(KTXL) — Several minors were rescued from a roller coaster ride at Scandia Fun Center in Sacramento on Saturday night, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. — Video Above: Daughter of Rodney King speaks on Tyre Nichols Sacramento Metro Fire said that around 9:25 p.m. Saturday night rescue crews were sent to Scandia after […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

California leaders respond to body camera footage of Tyre Nichols

(KTXL) — California leaders are responding after having seen body camera footage of Tyre Nichols’s deadly encounter with Memphis Police.  Nichols was a Sacramento native, and his death has led to the charging of five now-fired Memphis officers.  “Jennifer and I send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Tyre Nichols. Tyre Nichols […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Northern California activists, elected officials, law enforcement react after videos show Tyre Nichols’ beating by police

About two dozen demonstrators marched in downtown Sacramento Friday after the release of footage that showed the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police officers. Police on Friday released more than an hour of footage from Nichols’ arrest during a traffic stop on Jan. 7. All five officers involved face second-degree murder and other charges.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Many Sacramento waterway encampments abandoned after winter storm flooding

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento, much like many areas across Northern California, was devastated by January’s winter storms. Thousands experienced downed trees, power outages and extensive flooding. North of downtown Sacramento many who lived along the American River Parkway sought shelter elsewhere, as fear of river flooding grew. A...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Tesla spontaneously combusts on Sacramento freeway

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A Tesla spontaneously combusted earlier Saturday in Sacramento while being driven on a freeway, authorities reported. Metro Fire of Sacramento said around 4 p.m., the Tesla S Model was driving eastbound on Highway 50 and not speeding when its battery compartment suddenly caught fire. SUGGESTED:. Officials said...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sub-freezing temperatures coming to the Sacramento Valley

(KTXL) — Much of the Sacramento Valley is expected to see temperatures drop to near-freezing or below-freezing temperatures at the beginning of next week, according to the National Weather Service. On Monday, the northern portion of the valley near Redding and Red Bluff will see the beginning of the cold weather move in. Redding will […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

1 killed in shooting near Freeport Boulevard in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department said that they responded to a fatal shooting in Sacramento on Sunday that happened around noon. The shooting took place near the 6500 block of Freeport Boulevard, and the victim was taken to a hospital after suffering at least one gunshot wound. Sacramento police said that he died there.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Son of KTVU employee reported missing from Vallejo

The adult son of one of KTVU's master control operators has been missing since early January and his family is hoping for his safe return. Ian Thorstad, 37, was reported missing to Vallejo police. His family and friends last heard from him on January 8, 2023. His mother Takako Thorstad...
VALLEJO, CA
abc10.com

Memphis officers face murder charges after death of Sacramento native

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Five fired Memphis police officers are now facing second-degree murder charges after the death of a Sacramento native. It started with a traffic stop in Memphis and ended three days later with the death of 29-year-old father and FedEx worker, Tyre Nichols. Nichols’ family says officers...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 arrested in connection with teen's shooting at smoke shop in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened on Saturday in Sacramento.According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, authorities received a call on Saturday just before 6 p.m. of shots fired near a business on Arden Way. A few minutes later, a Sacramento police officer was waved down by the victim at a nearby gas station. Deputies arrived at the scene and learned that the shooting happened at a smoke shop on Arden Way, approximately a half mile away. The victim, an 18-year-old teen was taken to a local hospital by ambulance...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Man sentenced for rape during party at UC Davis

DAVIS, Calif. — A San Pablo man has been sentenced to three years in state prison after being convicted of forcible rape. The rape happened during a 2019 party at UC Davis. In April of 2019, David Padilla-Chicas, who was neither a student nor affiliated with UC Davis, attended a party at an apartment on the school's campus.
DAVIS, CA
KCRA.com

Box of puppies dumped during storm, UC Davis vets give one pup blood transfusion

DAVIS, Calif. — During the severe storms in Northern California, someone dumped a box of five puppies near a trash can outside the Black Bear Diner on 2nd Street in Davis. A good Samaritan found the shivering 4-week-old pups and took them to the Yolo County Animal Shelter. "Freezing,...
FOX40

Racist flyers found in Folsom neighborhood

(KTXL) — The Folsom Police Department are conducting a hate crime investigation after flyers with racist messages were found in a neighborhood on Friday morning, according to police. A resident contacted police that he found one of the flyers on his driveway and when officers arrived on scene several more flyers were found on sidewalks […]
FOLSOM, CA
Vibe

Vibe

35K+
Followers
5K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy