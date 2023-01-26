Kehlani And Brent Faiyaz To Headline 2023 Sol Blume Festival

Sol Blume Festival is back this spring with a heavy Hip-Hop and R&B lineup. Set for April 29-30, 2023, the fourth annual affair brings talent from across the globe to Sacramento, Calif. for two days of music and culture.

Wasteland singer Brent Faiyaz returns to the west coast city for the first time since 2018 to headline the first night while Bay area representative Kehlani is revealed as the festival’s closing act.

Additional performers include Ella Mai, Teyana Taylor, Arin Ray, Mariah The Scientist, Flo, Coco Jones, Pink Sweat$, Chlöe, Nao PinkPantheress, Thuy, and Jacquees. Hip-Hop is represented by Isaiah Rashad, LaRussell, and Joey Bada$$, among 20+ other performers.

Ella Mai performs onstage at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 20, 2022 in New York City.

In April 2022, Sol Blume gathered over 40,000 total attendees from across the world to enjoy performances from Victoria Monet, Blxst, Jazmine Sullivan, Jhene Aiko, and more. As VIBE described the weekend ‘highlighted the vastness of the current players taking bases in the field of R&B.”

Tickets for this year’s event go on sale on Monday (Jan. 30) at 10:00 a.m. PT on the official Sol Blume website. Both general admission and VIP passes will be available for interested attendees. In the coming months, organizers will reveal experiential details including the food, drink, and art lineups.

View the full 2023 Sol Blume Festival lineup below.

SATURDAY, APRIL 29:

Brent Faiyaz

Ella Mai

Isaiah Rashad

Joey Bada$$

Nao

Sabrina Claudio

Mariah The Scientist

Amber Mark

LaRussell

Rini

Mereba

Rejjie Snow

Alex Isley

Fana Hues

Christian Kuria

SUNDAY, APRIL 30: