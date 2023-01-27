Contains spoilers for "Night Court" Season 1, Episode 4 – "Dan v. Dating" Wendie Malick is one of those character actors that you've likely seen all over the place. She might be a familiar face as President Hagemeyer in "Young Sheldon," the aging former-model Nina Van Horn in "Just Shoot Me," Eda in "The Owl House," or Martin's (John Mahoney) fiancée Ronee Lawrence in the later seasons of "Frasier." In an interview with Smashing Interviews Magazine, Malick explained that characters that are funny and snarky are basically her bread and butter, and she's been doing variations on that all of her life. She also mentioned that she's really enjoying what she calls her "third act" and the roles she now gets that she's over 60.

