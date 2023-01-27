Read full article on original website
Anthony Anderson Was Forced To Shave His Beard For Law & Order After A Complaint From Dick Wolf's Wife
One does many things for a job, and actors are no different. Everything from eating live maggots to removing a tooth, sometimes there are uncomfortable and gross things actors have to do for a role. Other times, they don't have to go quite as extreme but must do things for odd reasons nobody expects. This was the case for Anthony Anderson on the set of "Law & Order."
Whatever Happened To Miss Patty From Gilmore Girls?
Amid the eternal debate over whether Rory should've ended up with Dean, Jess, or Logan, we sometimes forget that the gentle misfits who reside in the tiny, mercilessly New England-y burg of Stars Hollow, Connecticut, provide the true foundation of "Gilmore Girls." There's socially dysfunctional jack of all trades Kirk Gleason, played by eventual "Guardians of the Galaxy" member Sean Gunn; town gossip Babette Dell, played by TV legend Sally Struthers; and even bubbly hotel chef Sookie St. James, played by current bona fide movie star Melissa McCarthy.
Stranger Things' Brett Gelman Got Seriously Into Karate For His Murray Role
"Stranger Things" Season 4 saw the gang take on the evil Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), a Freddy Krueger-like fear demon that proved to be one the most devilish villains the town of Hawkins had ever seen. Along the way, Eleven/Jane Hopper (Millie Bobby Brown) had to take down the somehow-alive Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine) once again, Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) had to slay Metallica's "Master of Puppets" while facing Demobats in the Upside Down, and Jim Hopper (David Harbour) had to be rescued from a gulag in Russia's Kamchatka.
Craig Mazin Explains The Final Shot Of The Last Of Us Episode 3
Get in your Chevy and crank Linda Ronstadt — Episode 3 of "The Last of Us" is a real tear-jerker. In an interesting break from Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie's (Bella Ramsey) story, this episode follows the tertiary character, Bill (Nick Offerman). Joel and Tess (Anna Torv) often spoke of the reclusive survivalist miles outside of Boston who they hope will take Ellie off their hands. Instead of a breakneck race for our (anti) heroes to find refuge, this is a tender and emotional episode about Bill's life.
House Of The Dragon Star Steve Toussaint's Favorite Game Of Thrones Battle Features Jon Snow At His Best
The first season of "House of the Dragon" — the prequel to HBO's wildly popular drama "Game of Thrones" — premiered on August 21, 2022. With the premiere of the new series came a whole new slew of characters for viewers to keep up with each week. The series, which was created by Ryan Condal and book series writer himself, George R. R. Martin, is set about 200 years before the events of "Game of Thrones." It depicts the leadup to the decline of House Targaryen and the war of succession known as the "Dance of the Dragons."
Every Movie James Gunn And Peter Safran Announced For Their DC Universe Reboot
It's no secret that for several years, the DC film and television offerings have been a mixed bag. For every great triumph like "The Batman" and "Peacemaker," there have been misfires such as "Black Adam" and "Wonder Woman 1984." Not to mention, the shared universe known as the DC Extended Universe has become a convoluted mess of retcons and contradictions, making keeping track of it a chore. Thankfully, it seems that DC media is about to turn a new leaf under the leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran, the bosses of DC Studios.
Kevin Bacon Brings On The Dad Jokes In Hyundai's New Ioniq 6 Commercial With Daughter Sosie
Kevin Bacon is famous for starring in movies like "Footloose," "A Few Good Men," "Apollo 13," and "X-Men: First Class," although those are just a few titles in a successful career that's spanned decades. Acting has also played a huge part in his personal life. He met his wife, Kyra Sedgwick, on the set of the 1988 film "Lemon Sky," and the couple went on to work together on movies like "Pyrates," "Murder in the First," and "Cavedweller" (via People). Acting is definitely a family affair for Bacon, whose directorial debut, "Loverboy," featured Sedgwick and their children, Travis and Sosie Bacon (per NPR). Now, Bacon and his daughter Sosie are teaming up to promote Hyundai's latest all-electric vehicle.
Popculture
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
Austin Butler Recalls Moment In Elvis' Bedroom After Filming That He Will 'Treasure Forever'
Several months after its release, Austin Butler is still riding the Baz Luhrmann "Elvis" wave across the Hollywood stratosphere — with him and the film scoring recent Academy Award nominations for Best Actor and Best Picture (per IMDb). As Butler begins to make his Oscar media rounds, "Elvis" fans have been learning more and more about what went into his critically-acclaimed performance and what he got out of it, both literally and emotionally.
The Good Wife Spin-Off Focused On Elsbeth Tascioni Is Reportedly In The Works At CBS
Courtesy of creators Robert and Michelle King, "The Good Wife" premiered in September 2009 and took the legal drama sphere by storm. Julianna Margulies is a compelling lead as Alicia Florrick, so with a strong supporting cast behind her and a compelling story about political blunders, the legal system, and more, it should come as no surprise that it became such a hit. It stuck around for seven seasons and just over 150 episodes, picking up well-earned awards and nominations along the way. "The Good Wife" ended in 2016, but a franchise was only just beginning.
Brian Dietzen Couldn't Escape His From Justin To Kelly Role On The NCIS Set
For many fans of "NCIS," actor Brian Dietzen is best known for portraying the series' resident medical examiner, Jimmy Palmer. The character initially started as a temporary assistant to Ducky Mallard (David McCallum) during Season 1. Yet his recurring role on the show turned into a full-time gig, and as "NCIS" continues to air its 20th season, Dietzen's character remains one of the few longtime familiar faces left on the series. Having been on "NCIS" for so long, it's clear the show has served as Dietzen's most consistent role. However, it definitely hasn't been his only notable one.
A Lap Dance In Magic Mike's Last Dance Put Salma Hayek In Real Danger
In a world where franchises are typically reserved for superheroes and gun-toting vigilantes, it's nice that a series about male strippers can break through the noise to become a phenomenon. Starting in 2012, "Magic Mike" was a bonafide success. Following the exploits of a male stripper group in Florida, the film went on to gross $167 million at the box office and acquire numerous accolades. There were plenty more stories to tell with this kind of setup, so a sequel was inevitable. That came in 2015 with "Magic Mike XXL."
Murder Mystery 2's Official Trailer Has Fans Pumped To See Adam Sandler And Jennifer Aniston Back In Action
The mystery genre has always been popular, but lately it's experiencing a renaissance thanks to some unique new stories. Peacock has the love letter to '70s mysteries that is "Poker Face," while Hulu has the Steve Martin/Martin Short vehicle "Only Murders in the Building." Not to be outdone, Netflix is taking on its rivals with some whodunits of its own. "Glass Onion" proved to be a hit over the holidays as it became a social media talking point, and even brought in an Oscar nomination for best-adapted screenplay. Now, more mysteries await with the arrival of "Murder Mystery 2."
Emma Roberts Was Initially Slated For Just Three Episodes Of American Horror Story
Two years after Ryan Murphy's series "American Horror Story" made its debut in 2011, Emma Roberts joined the cast during season 3, "American Horror Story: Coven." After impressing fans as Madison Montgomery in "AHS: Coven," the "Scream Queens" actress portrayed multiple "American Horror Story" characters over several seasons. While speaking...
Why Dave Bautista Thinks James Gunn Is The Perfect Person To Take Over DC - Exclusive
DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran have finally unveiled the first 10 projects from their reboot of the DC universe, mapping out the first stages of their highly anticipated relaunch of the DC brand across movies, television, animation, and gaming. The pair has announced an initial slate of...
Why Yellowstone's Danny Huston Believes Taylor Sheridan Uses Violence To Tell The Story
Taylor Sheridan-penned stories tend to have their fair share of violence. Whether it's shootouts at the U.S. Mexico border in "Sicario" or Jeremy Renner pistol-whipping Russian gangsters on "Mayor of Kingstown," Sheridan prefers seeing what happens when characters are thrown into extreme circumstances demanding extreme measures to survive. Even "Yellowstone,"...
James Gunn Assures Superman & Lois Fans The Show Is Too Well Liked For An Abrupt Cancellation
The future of DC Studios is slowly but surely being rebuilt. After James Gunn and Peter Safran were named the new co-CEOs of DC Studios last year, comic book fans were hit with a sudden wave of uncertainty and unease. That feeling was only heightened when Gunn confirmed in December 2022 that Henry Cavill will not return as Superman in any forthcoming DC films or TV shows. The announcement, notably, came only a few months after Cavill made his surprise cameo appearance as Superman in "Black Adam."
Yellowstone's Danny Huston Says Creator Taylor Sheridan Knows 'What America Is'
Taylor Sheridan is single-handedly redefining modern television in a way that few creators this side of Shonda Rhimes have. With an entire shared universe based on his hit series, "Yellowstone," Sheridan has become an incredibly hot commodity for the Paramount Network, also producing shows like "Tulsa King," which take place outside of the "Yellowstone" universe.
The Rookie Fans Absolutely Adore Lucy And Tamara's Relationship In Season 5 Episode 14
Officer Lucy Chen (Melissa O'Neil) has had quite an eventful time working for the LAPD since "The Rookie" began airing in 2018. While the series started with a focus on John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and his quest to join the LAPD, even though he'd be their oldest rookie, it has since matured and expanded. Viewers have had the chance to get to know detectives Angela Lopez (Alyssa Diaz) and Nyla Harper (Mekia Cox), and fall in love with the coupling of Lucy and Tim Bradford (Eric Winter) or "Lucyford," as the friends slowly became one of our favorite couples.
Night Court Fans Were In For A Sweet Surprise With Wendie Malick's Appearance On The Reboot
Contains spoilers for "Night Court" Season 1, Episode 4 – "Dan v. Dating" Wendie Malick is one of those character actors that you've likely seen all over the place. She might be a familiar face as President Hagemeyer in "Young Sheldon," the aging former-model Nina Van Horn in "Just Shoot Me," Eda in "The Owl House," or Martin's (John Mahoney) fiancée Ronee Lawrence in the later seasons of "Frasier." In an interview with Smashing Interviews Magazine, Malick explained that characters that are funny and snarky are basically her bread and butter, and she's been doing variations on that all of her life. She also mentioned that she's really enjoying what she calls her "third act" and the roles she now gets that she's over 60.
