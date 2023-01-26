ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reanne Evans becomes first woman to win Snooker Shoot Out match

By Jim van Wijk
 4 days ago

Reanne Evans beat former world champion Stuart Bingham 60-8 to become the first woman to win a match in the one-frame BetVictor Snooker Shoot Out in Leicester.

An early break of 21 helped set up a healthy lead, which was extended to 35-0 before Bingham, who claimed the 2015 world title, failed to make the most of another opportunity at the table as Evans closed out a memorable victory.

“That’s the first time I’ve actually enjoyed it. I know I won, but that’s the first time I felt a little more relaxed,” Evans told Eurosport .

“I think I wasn’t expecting that much and that did the deal. I’m pleased because I’m low on confidence so any win (I have), I’m happy.

“It’s just (about) touch and feel, especially in this format you have to get to the table quick and to be fair the table was really nice, the nicest table I played on all season.”

Earlier on Thursday, teenager Riley Powell followed Vladislav Gradinari as the second 14-year-old to make round two with victory over world number eight Kyren Wilson.

On Wednesday, Moldovan Gradinari, who lives in Leeds, became the youngest player to win a televised match when he defeated three-time women’s world champion Ng On-yee.

Powell continued the trend at the Morningside Arena as he dispatched Wilson, a five-time ranking event winner, by a score of 41-31 in the quickfire competition.

“That was amazing, the best event I have played in,” said Welsh teenager Powell, who is two months older than Gradinari and turns 15 in August.

“The crowd were so good. I had a couple of early mistakes but then got back into it. I just tried to enjoy the occasion and I loved every bit of it.”

Powell, from Tredegar in South Wales, practises with the likes of former world champion Mark Williams , Lee Walker and Jackson Page.

“As soon as I started playing snooker I loved it,” he said on the World Snooker Tour website.

“Mark Williams has been fantastic with me, I’d like to thank him, Jackson and Lee for all the help they have given me.

“Any practice I can get them with is fabulous, I have learned a lot from them. I want to be world number one and world champion.”

Elsewhere on Thursday, world number two and home favourite Mark Selby was edged out 22-20 by Mark Davis, who produced a late rally to clinch the frame.

Amateur Michael Holt, who won the event in 2020 while on the pro tour, made the highest break so far with 116 in his win over Lei Peifan.

Dominic Dale and Matthew Stevens contested the first ‘blue-ball shoot out’ of this year’s competition, having finished tied at 49-49.

Dale went on to edge out former Masters and UK champion Stevens to progress into the second round, but David Gilbert’s disappointing season continued as he was defeated 35-30 by Saudi player Asjad Iqbal.

The Independent

