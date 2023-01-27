ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bee County Junior livestock show comes to an end

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The final day for the Bee County livestock show was today, Saturday 28. The students who participated had a busy week showing their animals. For one participant this is his last rodeo for the livestock show before graduating. He has nothing short of positive words of his 4-year experience.
BEE COUNTY, TX
Agua Dulce community mourns the loss of 2 students, mother following fatal accident

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three people are dead after an early-morning car crash on Hwy. 44 near Alice. Texas Department of Public Safety Staff Sgt. Guadalupe Casarez said Wednesday that the accident, which involved three vehicles, happened at about 7:07 a.m. when a black Volkswagen Jetta stopped in the eastbound lane of the highway in order to help another vehicle parked in the center median having mechanical issues.
AGUA DULCE, TX
City of Beeville prepares for freezing temperatures

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Beeville City Public Works Department was busy treating roads and overpasses ahead of Tuesday night's freeze warning. Crews were spreading the sand out along the various bridges in town. There were nearly 30 that were addressed because of the possibility that they could ice up overnight if the temperatures go below 32 degrees.
BEEVILLE, TX
