Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gov. Abbott Sparks Controversy with Push for Universal School Vouchers in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
The USS Lexington in Corpus ChristiEast Coast TravelerCorpus Christi, TX
Texas Rangers offering cash rewards for help solving these three 1980s Cold Case homicidesMichele FreemanHouston, TX
Bill Miller BBQ has a secret menu. Have you tried any of these special items?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Has Whataburger changed since it was acquired by an out-of-state corporation?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
Gulf Coast Humane Society sees highest month for adoptions in 78 years
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Gulf Coast Humane Society has some exciting news for the month of January. The clinic has more than 200 adoptions under its belt for the month, which is the most the facility has had in 78 years for any month. Gulf Coast Humane Society...
National search begins for new Corpus Christi fire chief
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The national search for a permanent City of Corpus Christi fire chief has begun. Tuesday, Corpus Christi City Council took time to congratulate and thank former fire chief Robert Rocha for his leadership and numerous contributions to our city. That included his art in implementing...
Extreme makeover, library edition: Rose Shaw Elementary School debuts renovated library
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you are an avid reader, looking to get back into it or simply wondering what magical worlds are out there – Rose Shaw Elementary’s latest extreme makeover is sure to inspire. Rose Shaw Elementary School Principal Christine Bernal joined us live ahead...
'Get your glow on!' 7th Annual SES 5k Glow Run now accepting participants, sponsors
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When the going gets tough, the tough get glowing!. Or, at least that's what St. Elizabeth Elementary School does when it comes time for their annual 5k fundraiser. SES 5k Glow Run Chair Carolina Nisimblat and SES fifth-grader Giovana Teixeira joined us live to shine...
Corpus Christi City Council approves to allocate $160K toward ongoing lawsuit
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council appropriated an additional $161,000 dollars in funding to handle the lawsuit filed by former Corpus Christi – Nueces County Public Health District Director Annette Rodriguez against city leaders. Dis. 3 Councilmember Roland Barrera said the city has already spent $50,000...
'Birds in Art' traveling exhibition flies south to Rockport Center for the Arts
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the next few months, "bird" is truly the word. Exhibitions Curator Elena Rodriguez joined us live to spread the word about the debut of the prestigious, internationally-curated "Birds in Art" exhibition at the freshly-rebuilt Rockport Center for the Arts. The "Birds in Art" exhibition...
Corpus Christi NAMI chapter wants Texas lawmakers to prioritize mental health funding this legislative session
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The frigid weather is impacting the NAMI Greater Corpus Christi's mission of bringing attention to mental illness at the legislative session in Austin Texas this week. NAMI member Heather Loeb and chapter administrator Angela Horner planned to rally at the steps of the Texas capitol...
Flights to, from Corpus Christi airport affected by Texas winter weather
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Winter weather across Texas is affecting flights here in Corpus Christi. As of 9:30 a.m., seven flights scheduled to arrive or depart Corpus Christi International Airport have been cancelled or delayed. More flight impacts may develop as the day progresses, city officials said in a...
Bee County Junior livestock show comes to an end
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The final day for the Bee County livestock show was today, Saturday 28. The students who participated had a busy week showing their animals. For one participant this is his last rodeo for the livestock show before graduating. He has nothing short of positive words of his 4-year experience.
Agua Dulce community mourns the loss of 2 students, mother following fatal accident
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three people are dead after an early-morning car crash on Hwy. 44 near Alice. Texas Department of Public Safety Staff Sgt. Guadalupe Casarez said Wednesday that the accident, which involved three vehicles, happened at about 7:07 a.m. when a black Volkswagen Jetta stopped in the eastbound lane of the highway in order to help another vehicle parked in the center median having mechanical issues.
Corpus Christi's beloved 'Popcorn Guy' Jason Grosboll recognized at City Hall
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Jason Grosboll has captivated the internet and the Sparkling City by the Sea. The self-proclaimed 'Popcorn Guy' was recognized at Corpus Christi City Hall Tuesday morning after a whirlwind month for the Century 16 Theatre worker. Back in December, Grosboll was filmed layering butter on...
City of Beeville prepares for freezing temperatures
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Beeville City Public Works Department was busy treating roads and overpasses ahead of Tuesday night's freeze warning. Crews were spreading the sand out along the various bridges in town. There were nearly 30 that were addressed because of the possibility that they could ice up overnight if the temperatures go below 32 degrees.
New councilmember raises environmental concerns over second Island bridge
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council voted Tuesday to endorse a resolution for the 88th legislature to plan and build a second vehicle traffic bridge to Padre Island in the Texas Department of Transportation's ten year master plan. But one council member voiced some environmental concerns, as...
Coastal Bend remembers locals lost during Vietnam's Tet Offensive 55 years ago
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A distant memory for some, those alive during the Vietnam Conflict -- Tuesday, marks the 55th year since what's become known as the turning point of that controversial war. It's the day a North Vietnam offensive changed the lives of the thousands of men and...
Warming centers available as cold temperatures drag on into Thursday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City of Corpus Christi officials will be operating warming centers at local senior centers and libraries through Thursday as temperatures remain in the 30s and 40s. Free rides to the warming centers will be available on RTA buses. Only one location will be open late...
A haunting in Robstown: Paranormal Cirque comes to town this weekend
ROBSTOWN, Texas — A unique experience is coming to Robstown this weekend!. Paranormal Cirque is for those who love to be thrilled and will expose you to a "unique creation of combined theatre, circus, and cabaret with a new European style flare." The show is for mature audiences only...
West Oso ISD gives final farewell to former Superintendent Conrado Garcia
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The West Oso Independent School District said goodbye to their Superintendent Conrado Garcia. Garcia spent six years as the superintendent, and Thursday night, reflected on the many opportunities that the school district has been able to give its students. Garcia told 3NEWS that he is...
Drivers express frustration as AEP Texas continues work on North Padre Island
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The weather has work zones on North Padre Island causing drivers to second guess if it's worth getting on the roads. Over the weekend, AEP Texas began work on a major electric transmission line, which is causing crews to close roads along State Highway 361 headed to Port Aransas, and Park Road 22 on North Padre -- in 15 minute increments.
Kleberg County Livestock Show brings community together for over 70 years
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As Nueces County wraps up their livestock show, Kleberg County is set to begin theirs. Harrel's Pharmacy is one of many businesses in the community that benefit from the economic boom the livestock show brings. "You plan ahead and buy merchandise to have on hand...
Ronald McDonald house to use $1.5M donation toward new 'home away from home' facility
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When kids are being treated at Driscoll Children's Hospital, Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) is there to house families who may have traveled a long way from home. The charity just received a large donation to expand the number of families they can serve. The...
KIII 3News
Corpus Christi, TX
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Corpus Christi local newshttps://www.kiiitv.com/
Comments / 0