Read full article on original website
Related
Every Movie James Gunn And Peter Safran Announced For Their DC Universe Reboot
It's no secret that for several years, the DC film and television offerings have been a mixed bag. For every great triumph like "The Batman" and "Peacemaker," there have been misfires such as "Black Adam" and "Wonder Woman 1984." Not to mention, the shared universe known as the DC Extended Universe has become a convoluted mess of retcons and contradictions, making keeping track of it a chore. Thankfully, it seems that DC media is about to turn a new leaf under the leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran, the bosses of DC Studios.
James Gunn Assures Superman & Lois Fans The Show Is Too Well Liked For An Abrupt Cancellation
The future of DC Studios is slowly but surely being rebuilt. After James Gunn and Peter Safran were named the new co-CEOs of DC Studios last year, comic book fans were hit with a sudden wave of uncertainty and unease. That feeling was only heightened when Gunn confirmed in December 2022 that Henry Cavill will not return as Superman in any forthcoming DC films or TV shows. The announcement, notably, came only a few months after Cavill made his surprise cameo appearance as Superman in "Black Adam."
Fan Art Of Chris Pratt As Booster Gold Brings Potential Casting Rumors To Life
Considering the hot-off-the-presses declaration of the brand-new DC film and television universe, it's only appropriate that Booster Gold decided to make a dramatic entrance in the past to get ahead of the game. Yes, the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe that was about to change is about to...
The Authority Is The Most Cryptic (& Most Exciting) DCU Movie Announced At James Gunn's Blockbuster Press Event
James Gunn and Peter Safrans' big DC Universe reboot has kept fans on their toes for a good while now, but the news of their first slate of movies and TV shows is finally here. In one fell swoop, Gunn unleashed an array of exciting projects – many of which, true to form, shine a light on lesser-known and underrepresented DC characters (via /Film).
Dave Bautista Says James Gunn's DCU Will Be A Complete Reboot
With writer-director James Gunn's final movie for the Marvel Cinematic Universe — "Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3" — soon on the horizon, one of the film's stars, Dave Bautista, is shedding some light on the filmmaker's upcoming plans for the DC Universe and the prospects of the actor's participation in it.
Who Is American Pickers' Mike Wolfe's Girlfriend Leticia Cline?
"American Pickers" is currently back in full swing over on History, and with it comes another year of Mike Wolfe's shenanigans, both on-screen and on social media. If you've been following the reality star over the past couple of years on Instagram, then you've probably noticed that a certain someone keeps popping up in his stories and in his feed. Well, we're here to tell you everything about her.
Kevin Bacon Brings On The Dad Jokes In Hyundai's New Ioniq 6 Commercial With Daughter Sosie
Kevin Bacon is famous for starring in movies like "Footloose," "A Few Good Men," "Apollo 13," and "X-Men: First Class," although those are just a few titles in a successful career that's spanned decades. Acting has also played a huge part in his personal life. He met his wife, Kyra Sedgwick, on the set of the 1988 film "Lemon Sky," and the couple went on to work together on movies like "Pyrates," "Murder in the First," and "Cavedweller" (via People). Acting is definitely a family affair for Bacon, whose directorial debut, "Loverboy," featured Sedgwick and their children, Travis and Sosie Bacon (per NPR). Now, Bacon and his daughter Sosie are teaming up to promote Hyundai's latest all-electric vehicle.
Popculture
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
A Lap Dance In Magic Mike's Last Dance Put Salma Hayek In Real Danger
In a world where franchises are typically reserved for superheroes and gun-toting vigilantes, it's nice that a series about male strippers can break through the noise to become a phenomenon. Starting in 2012, "Magic Mike" was a bonafide success. Following the exploits of a male stripper group in Florida, the film went on to gross $167 million at the box office and acquire numerous accolades. There were plenty more stories to tell with this kind of setup, so a sequel was inevitable. That came in 2015 with "Magic Mike XXL."
Rick And Morty Star Kari Wahlgren's Recording Session Outfits Are Often Influenced By Her Characters
Voice actors are a mysterious bunch. Their work can be just as influential as any live-action actor, but when they're waiting in line in front of us at the bagel stand, we don't recognize them (unless they're Mark Hamill). Voice actors typically don't need to concern themselves with numerous factors necessitated by live-action shoots: sets, costumes, makeup, etc. In theory, voice actors need simply arrive at the recording studio on time with their best selves. In practice, maybe there's a little more to it than that.
James Gunn's Monumental Praise For The Flash Has Our Attention
Even in the middle of the slate of DC Universe announcements James Gunn and Peter Safran just unleashed, an all too familiar elephant stood in the room. Ezra Miller's been out of the spotlight as of late, but DC fans have made quite clear how they feel about "The Flash" film after its star's numerous scandals and brushes with the law.
Pennyworth Is The Latest DC Property To Get The Axe At HBO Max
And the heads keep rolling at HBO Max. After a number of ignominious cancelations at the streaming service, including the axing of "Doom Patrol" and "Titans," another comic book-based series has fallen by the wayside. "Pennyworth," which tells the backstory of Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon), the erstwhile butler and father figure-to-be for Bruce Wayne, has been met with cancellation after three seasons, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
DC Studios Eyeing James Mangold To Direct Swamp Thing (& Why His Superhero History Makes Him The Right Choice)
Tuesday's announcement of the next chapter in the DC Universe already has people talking. Historically, the DCEU has struggled to gain its footing — especially compared to its rival Marvel Cinematic Universe — both in terms of box office and quality of storytelling. Now, with James Gunn and Peter Safran at the helm, DC Studios appear to be redoubling their efforts to firmly establish their properties in both film and television in the newly-titled DCU.
James Gunn's DC Slate Might Blaze The Way For Constantine's Big Future
The first slate of movies in James Gunn and Peter Safran's the DC Universe reboot gives fans plenty of fat to chew. This is a good thing, because that's all we're going to do for a while, seeing as we won't be seeing any of their announcements hit the big screen until 2025.
The Knock At The Cabin Cast Had A Great Influence On Director M. Night Shyamalan
M. Night Shyamalan's most recent film "The Knock at the Cabin" is quickly approaching its release date of February 3, 2023. Written by Shyamalan, Steve Desmond, and Michael Sherman (and based on Paul G. Tremblay's 2018 novel "The Cabin at the End of the World), the film centers on a couple, Eric (Jonathan Groff) and Andrew (Ben Aldridge), along with their young daughter Wen (Kristen Cui), as they find themselves held hostage by four strangers — Leonard (Dave Bautista), Sabrina (Nikki Amuka-Bird), Adriane (Abby Quinn) and Redmond (Rupert Grint) — while vacationing at a remote cabin. According to the strangers, one of the three family members must sacrifice themselves in order to prevent the apocalypse.
Stranger Things Fans Can't Help But Like Yuri Despite The Fact That He's The Worst
All is quiet, for now, in Hawkins, Indiana, as fans await the fifth and final season of "Stranger Things." The Netflix juggernaut prepares to film its last installment starting in May, which will hopefully and satisfactorily tie everything up and answer all of the fans' questions. Season 4 of "Stranger...
Murder Mystery 2's Official Trailer Has Fans Pumped To See Adam Sandler And Jennifer Aniston Back In Action
The mystery genre has always been popular, but lately it's experiencing a renaissance thanks to some unique new stories. Peacock has the love letter to '70s mysteries that is "Poker Face," while Hulu has the Steve Martin/Martin Short vehicle "Only Murders in the Building." Not to be outdone, Netflix is taking on its rivals with some whodunits of its own. "Glass Onion" proved to be a hit over the holidays as it became a social media talking point, and even brought in an Oscar nomination for best-adapted screenplay. Now, more mysteries await with the arrival of "Murder Mystery 2."
M. Night Shyamalan On Making Knock At The Cabin And Putting His Trust In Dave Bautista - Exclusive Interview
For his 15th feature film as a writer and director, M. Night Shyamalan did something he's only done one other time in his career: adapted an existing piece of material. That first one, "The Last Airbender," didn't work out so well. But in the case of his new movie, "Knock at the Cabin," he's adapted acclaimed horror writer Paul Tremblay's novel "The Cabin at the End of the World," with what's looking like far more successful results. Initially approached to produce an already existing screenplay, Shyamalan was so taken with the story that he eventually came around to rewriting it and helming the picture himself.
Daisy Ridley Doesn't Know If Or When We'll See Rey Again In The Star Wars Universe
The Skywalker Saga finally wrapped up in 2019 with the release of "Star Wars: Episode IX –- The Rise of Skywalker," bringing to a close not only a plethora of legacy character arcs but also the stories of newer characters like Kylo Ren aka Ben Solo (Adam Driver), Finn (John Boyega), and of course Rey (Daisy Ridley). The film mostly centered around Rey, revealing that she was none other than the granddaughter of the evil Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) rather than the nobody that Kylo said she was in the previous film, "Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi."
The Good Wife Spin-Off Focused On Elsbeth Tascioni Is Reportedly In The Works At CBS
Courtesy of creators Robert and Michelle King, "The Good Wife" premiered in September 2009 and took the legal drama sphere by storm. Julianna Margulies is a compelling lead as Alicia Florrick, so with a strong supporting cast behind her and a compelling story about political blunders, the legal system, and more, it should come as no surprise that it became such a hit. It stuck around for seven seasons and just over 150 episodes, picking up well-earned awards and nominations along the way. "The Good Wife" ended in 2016, but a franchise was only just beginning.
Looper
16K+
Followers
60K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0