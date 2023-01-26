Avalon ferry terminal receives $5M grant for improvements

The Cabrillo Mole Ferry Terminal in Avalon on Catalina Island received a $5 million federal grant toward facility improvements, LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn’s office announced today.

The ferry terminal has long needed upgrades and repairs, and Hahn advocated for the project to receive federal funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, according to a statement.

“This ferry terminal is a lifeline for the island,” Supervisor Janice Hahn, who wrote a letter to the Department of Transportation in support of this grant, said in a statement. “The ferry is the only public transportation to and from the island for residents and commuters and this terminal is in dire need of repair and upgrades. I thank the President and Secretary Buttigieg for recognizing the importance of this project and providing this critical funding for our region.”

The Cabrillo Mole terminal handles over 1 million passengers annually traveling to Avalon from San Pedro, Long Beach, Newport Beach and Dana Point, however, the existing facility was constructed in 1968 and can no longer accommodate the number of ferry passengers it receives.

The new terminal expansion and improvements will prepare the site for the next 25 years of predicted sea level rise, provide accessible passenger facilities and improve safety, security, pedestrian circulation and the overall user experience.

“Improving our ferry terminal is so important as it is our visitor’s first impression of Avalon and our residents deserve a facility of which they can be proud,” said Avalon Mayor Anni Marshall in a statement. “On behalf of the City, I thank all Agencies involved in providing this substantial grant.”

