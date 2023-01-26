ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Voices: Why Adam Schiff and Katie Porter won’t wait for Feinstein as they jump into California’s Senate race

By Eric Garcia
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ICth8_0kSktpbr00

Representative Adam Schiff of California announced his candidacy for California’s Senate seat on Thursday, making him the second candidate to announce their run.

Schiff joins Representative Katie Porter , who represents Orange County, who announced earlier this month. This came despite the fact that Senator Dianne Feinstein , currently the eldest Senator at 89, has not announced whether she will seek another term in Congress.

During votes on Thursday, I asked Mr Schiff about why he announced despite Ms Feinstein not making a decision. He told me that he had spoken to Ms Feinstein before his announcement.

“She was very gracious and more than understood, my desire to get out and start talking to people up and down the state,” he said. But the respect and admiration doesn’t mean he isn’t waiting around for her.

Many Democrats have criticised Feinstein, a former mayor of San Francisco who became one of the first female senators from California, for being too unwilling to challenge Republicans (multiple news articles have abounded about her mental acuity in her advanced age). But Feinstein rose through the ranks when California was still a hotly contested state; a state that elected Ronald Reagan as governor of California and voted for him for president twice.

Conversely, Schiff and Porter have become heroes to a certain wing of Democratic voters during Donald Trump ’s presidency. Schiff, who represents a safe district that encompasses parts of Los Angeles and Hollywood, earned adoration during his time as the top Democrat on the Hous Intelligence Committee and leading Trump’s first impeachment trial in the Senate.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced this week that he would boot Schiff from the committee he once led partially because of his role in probing Trump because of his comments about the Steele Dossier. Ironically, might have given him more impetus to run for Senate because he would have a diminished role. Trump responded by calling Schiff “pencil-neck” and later “watermelon head,” to which Schiff responded by saying “he used to call me pencil neck. Now it’s watermelon head. Let me just say pencil neck and a watermelon head. That’s a pretty tough balancing act”.

Schiff had considered seeking a role in House leadership, paving the way for Hakeem Jeffries to become minority leader. Not being on the Intelligence Committee or a chance in leadership gives him all the more reason to join the upper chamber.

Conversely, Porter flipped California’s 45th district, which includes the wealthy suburbs in Orange County, which had long been a Republican stronghold but became ripe for Democrats during Trump’s presidency.

Since then, she held the district in 2020 (but underperformed Joe Biden) and won the newly redrawn 47th district. Since then, she’s become famous for her use of a whiteboard during committee hearings while grilling members of the Trump administration or corporate executives. That has earned her many of the same plaudits that progressives would give her former professor and mentor at Harvard Law School, Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

More recently, liberals swooned over her reading a book entitled The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck amid the Republican fracas to nominate a speaker. Conversely, as a single mother raising two kids, she’s criticised her party for not understanding the impact of inflation on working families and has burnished an image as a self-described “mom with a minivan.”

But most notably, both of them are far more pugnacious in approaching Republicans. Feinstein has been seen as more conciliatory toward Republicans. Most notably, she infuriated many liberals during Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination hearing when she praised then-Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham and gave him a hug.

In addition, the day after Senator Raphael Warnock won his runoff race against Herschel Walker, she offered a word of caution for Democrats now that they had 51 seats.

“It’s terrific. And they can work if it’s used, but there’s a danger in it as well. And that’s being too aggressive,” she said.

But many Democrats see that approach as insufficient after Mr Trump’s presidency, which is why they might be shopping for candidates who take a more aggressive approach.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan Declares Donald Trump Is A 'Proven Loser' Who Won't 'Get The Nomination'

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan is making it clear how he feels about former President Donald Trump. "Couple things: He's fading fast. He's a proven loser," the 52-year-old told Jake Tapper in an interview. "He cost us the House in '18, he cost us the White House in '20, he cost us the Senate again and again, and I think we all know that and I think we're moving past Trump. I really think that's the case."Ryan also believes the 76-year-old won't be on the ballot for the 2024 election. "I can't imagine him getting the nomination, frankly," he stated....
The Hill

Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
WASHINGTON STATE
msn.com

Trump’s tax returns show he was a bigger security risk than we realized

Last month the House Ways and Means Committee published six years of former President Trump’s tax returns — documents that should have been released years earlier, whether by Trump voluntarily, or by congressional subpoena. As Norman Eisen, Danya Perry and I have explained, we learned a lot from Trump’s tax returns. Among the pages and pages of revelations, it is the new details about his foreign entanglements that are most frightening from the vantage point of our national security.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Trump makes shocking comments about trusting Putin over US ‘intelligence lowlifes’

Donald Trump on Monday reiterated a belief that sent shockwaves through Washington in 2018 when he first famously described it while standing next to Vladimir Putin.The former president was roundly denounced by both Republicans and Democrats at the time for denigrating the work of America’s intelligence community and in particular for taking the word of Russia’s president over his own director of national intelligence.But on Monday he proved that his beliefs were changed little if at all by the wave of criticism he received at the time with a post describing members of the intelligence community, presumably including the...
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

Jimmy Carter found classified documents at his residence at least once: Report

Former President Jimmy Carter reportedly found classified materials at his residence in the past, as questions about mishandled classified documents now engulf a former vice president, a former president, and the current president. The oldest living president found classified documents at his Plains, Georgia, home "on at least one occasion"...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump’s secret donation to Arizona election audit revealed as he sets off on campaign trail

Donald Trump reportedly made a secret $1m donation to a partisan-driven“audit” of Arizona’s election results in his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.According to The Guardian, it was Mr Trump who largedly bankrolled the discredited review of election results which the president hoped would support his baseless claims that the election was “stolen” from him and swing the outcome in his favour. The revelation comes as it also emerged that Mr Trump’s attorney John Eastman is facing disciplinary charges and potential disbarment in California over his involvement in the former president’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.This weekend,...
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Boston

Keller: What's gone wrong with the Massachusetts Republican Party?

BOSTON – A critical vote is approaching for the Massachusetts Republican Party.On Tuesday, members of the party are scheduled to vote to elect their chairman for the next two years.The vote takes place amid reports of tens of thousands of dollars in unpaid bills owed by the party and accusations of illegal activity by current chairman Jim Lyons. WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller spoke to Anthony Amore, the Republican nominee for Secretary of State in 2019 and the party's choice for auditor last year. Lyons did not respond to Keller's request for an interview. Keller asked Amore what has gone...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
330K+
Post
532M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy