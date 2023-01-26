ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BT to take on 400 apprentices and graduates in September

By Alan Jones
 4 days ago

BT is to recruit more than 400 apprentices and graduates later this year, the telecoms giant has announced.

The September intake will include positions in engineering, customer service, applied research, and cyber-security to support the UK’s fast-growing digital sectors and the company’s plans to build and extend its 5G network around the UK.

The new roles are spread across a number of locations including Belfast, Birmingham , Bristol , Cardiff , Ipswich , Leeds, London and Manchester.

Despite the current economic backdrop, we’re building a future pipeline of talent

Athalie Williams, BT Group

BT Group is one of the UK’s largest private sector apprenticeship employers and has recruited more than 2,600 apprentices and graduates over the past four years, with around 4,000 employees working towards their qualifications at any given time.

Chief human resources officer Athalie Williams said: “As one of the largest private sector employers of apprentices and graduates in the UK, we continue to recruit and attract brilliant people into our business and we offer unparalleled development opportunities to those who join us.

“Despite the current economic backdrop, we’re building a future pipeline of talent to help drive growth across our business, deliver great outcomes for all of our customers, and to underpin economic growth in the UK.”

