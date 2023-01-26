Toledo guard Tyler Cochran to medically redshirt

Toledo guard Tyler Cochran announced Thursday via Twitter that he will seek a medical redshirt.

The transfer from Ball State and Northern Illinois has been hobbled by a toe injury since Thanksgiving.

Cochran was averaging 9.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 22.4 minutes per game. He was shooting 52.5 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from 3.

His arrival over the summer was heralded by teammates and UT coach Tod Kowalczyk. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Cochran is an all-conference defender and made his presence felt immediately by recording four steals in an early signature win over Alabama-Birmingham.

Cochran will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.