Kobe Bryant: Basketball legend remembered three years after his death

Thursday, 26 January 2023, marks three years since the death of Kobe Bryant .

The legendary basketball player and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among seven others who died in a helicopter just outside Los Angeles in 2020 as they were travelling to Gianna’s basketball game.

“Today and forever,” the LA Lakers - with whom Bryant spent 20 years - tweeted on Thursday, alongside a photo of Kobe and Gianna.

In tribute to Kobe, the NBA All-Star Game MVP Award was permanently named after him.

