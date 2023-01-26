Rockets' Silas to miss Saturday's game in Detroit

HOUSTON (SportsRadio 610)- Rockets head coach Stephen Silas will be away from the team when it takes on the Detroit Pistons on Saturday, so he can return home to be with his family for his father's memorial service.

Silas' father, Paul, died December 10, and his memorial service will take place in Charlotte where he coached the Hornets and Bobcats for six seasons.

John Lucas will coach the team in Detroit on Saturday with Silas rejoining for Wednesday game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.