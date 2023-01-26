ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Rockets' Silas to miss Saturday's game in Detroit

By Adam Spolane
610AM Sports Radio
610AM Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sL1sp_0kSksyIv00

HOUSTON (SportsRadio 610)- Rockets head coach Stephen Silas will be away from the team when it takes on the Detroit Pistons on Saturday, so he can return home to be with his family for his father's memorial service.

Silas' father, Paul, died December 10, and his memorial service will take place in Charlotte where he coached the Hornets and Bobcats for six seasons.

John Lucas will coach the team in Detroit on Saturday with Silas rejoining for Wednesday game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rolling out

LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy

LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
610AM Sports Radio

610AM Sports Radio

Kansas City, KS
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
177K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Kansas City, including the Chiefs, Royals and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/610sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy