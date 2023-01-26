ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

35-year-old Sarasota man charged with forging leases for homes whose owners had died

By Rachel Brown Hackney, Editor, Publisher
sarasotanewsleader.com
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Mysuncoast.com

Two Sarasota women face felony charges after attack over a man

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Two women have been arrested in Sarasota and are facing felony charges following a fight over a man. A probable cause affidavit issued by Sarasota County Police alleges that Kaylie Moya, 23, of Sarasota, was arguing with a 28-year-old woman over Instagram messages about their shared boyfriend, at about 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 20.
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotapd.org

Media & News Releases

The Sarasota Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating two fatal hit-and-run crashes on Friday, January 27, 2023, on Fruitville Road. Officers do not believe the two crashes are connected. The first hit-and-run crash happened near Fruitville Road and Orange Avenue at about 11:30 p.m. on Friday, January 27. The victim,...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota police searching for missing woman

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - UPDATE:. Sarasota Police has reported that Mayara has returned home and is safe. Sarasota Police say Mayara Simone Tonini Muller, 35, is missing. Muller was last seen at her home in the 1900 block of Cocoanut Ave., at 5am Sunday. Police say she may be driving...
SARASOTA, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Seven bottles of tequila stolen from Port Charlotte Total Wine

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying three women accused of stealing bottles of tequila worth $684.93. According to deputies, the trio entered the Total Wine and More located at 19400 Cochran Blvd on January 23 at around 5:57 p.m. The trio was then caught on surveillance camera concealing seven bottles of tequila inside their purses.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Storage unit fire in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue responded to a fire in a Manatee County storage facility located on 920 Cortez Road at around 7:30. According to Batallion Chief Doug Brett, firefighters were on the scene within three minutes and were able to contain the fire to a single unit.
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in contractor/worker’s compensation fraud sting

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff in cooperation with The Division of Investigative and Forensic Services with the Florida Department of Financial Services, and The Department of Business and Professional Regulation conducted a joint Workers’ Compensation Fraud/ Unlicensed Contractor operation. The operation began on Jan. 24...
wgno.com

20 tons of trash removed from ‘hoarder’s’ yard

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A mess that covered an entire yard on 56th North Street in St. Petersburg, and plagued residents for more than two years has finally been cleared away, but some remain concerned the mountain of debris could rise again. Neighbors say friends and relatives of...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy